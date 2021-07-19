Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Samsung is running a Black Friday in July sale. Amazon is selling Apple’s iPad Air for $100 off. And Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite eReaders are both on sale.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet for $500 And up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $550 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $279 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (WiFi-only) for $129 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite WiFi + Cellular for $185 – Amazon
Laptops
- HP Laptop 14t w/Celeron N4500/8GB/128GB for $320 – HP (FHD display for $30 more)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
- HP Envy 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $760 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $850 – Dell
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 512 12″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $239 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook x360 14 convertible w/Core i3-1125G4/8GB/128GB for $540 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $549 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13″ OLED w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $699 – Samsung
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite WiFi + Cellular w/32GB for $195 – Amazon
Charging
- Anker charging products for up to 35% off – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 10,000 mAh power bank/wall charger for $35 – Amazon
- Anker 30W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- Anker 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for phone & watch for $30 – Amazon
- RAVPower 30,000 mAh, 100W power bank w/AC outlet for $88 – RAVPower (coupon: RPSALE)
Audio
- JBL Under Armour Project Rock sport true wireless earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Refurb JBL Club Pro+ true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $100 – Woot
Other
- Apple TV 4K w/32GB for $120 – B&H
- Lenovo Select FHD webcam for $38 – Lenovo
- Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL keyboard for $70 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $45 – Amazon
- Tenda WiFi routers for up to 35% off – Amazon