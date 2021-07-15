Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week. Dell and Lenovo has some good deals on laptops with Intel Tiger Lake chips. And Amazon is running a sale on new & used previous-gen Echo and Fire devices.
But some of today’s best deals? They go to folks hunting for a dirt cheap Chromebook.
Walmart is selling a Samsung Chromebook 4 with an 11.6 inch display and an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor for just $129. But if you’ve got a few more bucks to spare, Woot has an even better deal: pay $150 and you get a Lenovo Chromebook Flex 11 with a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor, more storage space, and a touchscreen display plus a convertible tablet-style design.
That MediaTek chip, by the way, lags behind the Intel processor in single-core benchmarks. But it comes out ahead in multi-core performance.
Woot’s New & Used Amazon Device sale
- Used Amazon Fire TV (2nd-gen w/4K) for $30 – Woot
- Used Amazon Fire TV Cube (1st-gen) for $40 – Woot
- Used Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $20 – Woot
- Used Amazon Echo (1st-gen) for $25 – Woot
- Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) for $40 – Woot
- Used Amazon Echo Spot for $30 – Woot
- Used Amazon Echo Show (1st-gen) for $35 – Woot
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $150 – Woot
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 w/SD855/6GB/64GB for $399 – Amazon
- Nokia 8.3 5G w/SD765G/8GB/128GB for $444 – Nokia
- Nokia 5.4 w/SD662/4GB/128GB for $180 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13″ QHD laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $665 – Lenovo (coupon: IDEAS540DB1)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $660 – Lenovo (coupon: FLEX14DB4)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $850 – Dell
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $129 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 11″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $150 – Woot
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $619 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- LG XBOOM Go PL5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $67 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRL89)
- Aukey EP-T21 true wireless earbuds for $19 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $150 – Secondipity (via eBay)
PC Games
- Offworld Trading Company for free – Epic Games Store
- Obduction PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for up to 8 PC games – Humble Take Control Bundle
Other
- Amazon Fire, Kindle, and Echo devices for up to 43% off – Amazon
- Apple HomePod mini for $90 – B&H
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $27 – Newegg