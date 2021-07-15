Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free PC games this week. Dell and Lenovo has some good deals on laptops with Intel Tiger Lake chips. And Amazon is running a sale on new & used previous-gen Echo and Fire devices.

But some of today’s best deals? They go to folks hunting for a dirt cheap Chromebook.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 11

Walmart is selling a Samsung Chromebook 4 with an 11.6 inch display and an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor for just $129. But if you’ve got a few more bucks to spare, Woot has an even better deal: pay $150 and you get a Lenovo Chromebook Flex 11 with a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor, more storage space, and a touchscreen display plus a convertible tablet-style design.

That MediaTek chip, by the way, lags behind the Intel processor in single-core benchmarks. But it comes out ahead in multi-core performance.

Here are some more of the day’s best deals.

