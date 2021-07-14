Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s entry-level Kindle eReader normally sells for $90, but there’s also a Kindle Kids Edition eReader that’s basically the same hardware, but with a protective cover, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (the company will replace a broken device with no questions asked).

Normally you’d have to pay $20 extra for the Kids Edition model. But right now it’s on sale for $70, which makes it $20 less than the price of a standard Kindle. Even if you don’t have kids, this might be the way to go if you’re looking for an entry-level eReader right now.

The Kindle Kids Edition (or just the Kindle) measures 6.4″ x 4.7″ x 0.5″ and weighs 10.2 ounces without the cover. It has a 6 inch grayscale E Ink display with 167 pixels per inch with a front light.

It has 8GB of storage, support for WiFi 4, and a 5W USB power adapter that charges the Kindle.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eReaders & tablets

Media Streamers

Headphones & earbuds

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.