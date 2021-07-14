Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s entry-level Kindle eReader normally sells for $90, but there’s also a Kindle Kids Edition eReader that’s basically the same hardware, but with a protective cover, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (the company will replace a broken device with no questions asked).

Normally you’d have to pay $20 extra for the Kids Edition model. But right now it’s on sale for $70, which makes it $20 less than the price of a standard Kindle. Even if you don’t have kids, this might be the way to go if you’re looking for an entry-level eReader right now.

The Kindle Kids Edition (or just the Kindle) measures 6.4″ x 4.7″ x 0.5″ and weighs 10.2 ounces without the cover. It has a 6 inch grayscale E Ink display with 167 pixels per inch with a front light.

It has 8GB of storage, support for WiFi 4, and a 5W USB power adapter that charges the Kindle.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eReaders & tablets

Media Streamers

Headphones & earbuds

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

