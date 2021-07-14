Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon’s entry-level Kindle eReader normally sells for $90, but there’s also a Kindle Kids Edition eReader that’s basically the same hardware, but with a protective cover, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (the company will replace a broken device with no questions asked).
Normally you’d have to pay $20 extra for the Kids Edition model. But right now it’s on sale for $70, which makes it $20 less than the price of a standard Kindle. Even if you don’t have kids, this might be the way to go if you’re looking for an entry-level eReader right now.
The Kindle Kids Edition (or just the Kindle) measures 6.4″ x 4.7″ x 0.5″ and weighs 10.2 ounces without the cover. It has a 6 inch grayscale E Ink display with 167 pixels per inch with a front light.
It has 8GB of storage, support for WiFi 4, and a 5W USB power adapter that charges the Kindle.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eReaders & tablets
- Select top Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition eReader for $70 – Amazon
- Refurb Kobo Forma eReader for $220 – Kobo
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $130 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
Headphones & earbuds
- BCMaster true wireless earbuds for $11 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Sony WF-SP800N/B true wireless sport noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Seenheiser HD 58X Jubilee over-ear wireless headphones for $129 – MassDrop
- Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Secondipity (via eBay)
Other
- Mophie universal wireless charging stand for $8 – Woot
- Lenovo Chromebook 5i 14″ w/Pentium Gold 7505/4GB/128GB for $340 – Lenovo