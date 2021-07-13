Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

It’s getting cheaper all the time to upgrade your home network to WiFi 6.

The latest case in point? Netgear’s Nighthawk RAX38 is a 4-stream WiFi 6 router with support for speeds up to 3Gbps. It has a list price of $170 or so, but most stores are selling it for closer to $100 at the moment. B&H is going further and selling the router for just $80.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC & Mobile accessories

Laptops

Smartphones

Headphones & earbuds

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.