It’s getting cheaper all the time to upgrade your home network to WiFi 6.
The latest case in point? Netgear’s Nighthawk RAX38 is a 4-stream WiFi 6 router with support for speeds up to 3Gbps. It has a list price of $170 or so, but most stores are selling it for closer to $100 at the moment. B&H is going further and selling the router for just $80.
PC & Mobile accessories
- Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 WiFi router for $80 – B&H
- Mophie PowerStation 8,000 mAh power bank 3-pack for $24 – MorningSave
- j5create 4K USB webcam for $100 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
- Asus ZenBook 14″ w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/1TB for $900 – Newegg (via eBay)
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1/8GB/256GB for $949 – Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1/8GB/512GB for $1099 – Amazon
Smartphones
Headphones & earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $119 – Walmart
- Anker Soundcore Life 2 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $23 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRK89)