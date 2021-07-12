Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on Kids Edition Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers and displays. You can pick up a an Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet for as little as $60 and get a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 kids edition tablets are also on sale.

Meanwhile if you’re looking for something for kids and adults of all ages, Newegg has a sale on Lenovo convertible laptops, Lenovo has a Cyber Monday in July sale, and Walmart has one of the best prices I’ve seen on a budget Chromebook in a while.

Acer Chromebook 311 for $129

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Other computers

Tablets

Amazon Kids Edition devices

Media Streamers

Headphones & earbuds

Storage

Other

