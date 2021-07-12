Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on Kids Edition Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers and displays. You can pick up a an Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet for as little as $60 and get a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 kids edition tablets are also on sale.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for something for kids and adults of all ages, Newegg has a sale on Lenovo convertible laptops, Lenovo has a Cyber Monday in July sale, and Walmart has one of the best prices I’ve seen on a budget Chromebook in a while.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ HD w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $129 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ FHD w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $269 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ FHD convertible w/Celeron 5205U/4GB/32GB for $350 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMEFLEXDB)
- Asus Chromebook C433 14″ FHD convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $450 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $619 – Best Buy
Other computers
- Save up to 18% on select Lenovo convertible laptops – Newegg
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 5300U/8GB/256GB for $495 – Lenovo
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Core i5-11300H/8GB/512GB for $630 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Core i7-11370H/16GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/WQXGA display/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $872 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKCMDEALS)
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $980 – HP
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/1TB for $1080 – Best Buy
- MINISFORUM EliteMini TL50 mini PC w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $599 – MINISFORUM
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/32GB for $130 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ tablet w/64GB for $150 – Samsung
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ tablet bundle (OLED display, SD730G/6GB/128GB + keyboard & pen) for $475 – Lenovo (coupon: JULYBLOWOUT)
Amazon Kids Edition devices
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids for $80 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR for $39 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
- Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition (4K HDR) for $180 – Amazon
Headphones & earbuds
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRK69)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120 – Woot
- Jabra Elite 85h wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $150 – Amazon
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $170 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $249 – Bose (via eBay)
Storage
- Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $153 – Amazon
- WD My Passport 500GB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $75 – Amazon
Other
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker for $35 – Google Store
- Google Nest Hub smart display 2-pack for $149 – BuyDig (via eBay)
- Anker Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen portable 720p projector for $460 – Amazon