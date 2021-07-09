Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is an 11.5 inch Android tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, quad speakers and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. When it launched in December, the tablet sold for $500 and up, but today Lenovo is knocking $100 off the starting price.

But the company’s Tab P11 Pro Bundle may be an even better deal. For $475 you get a version of the tablet with 50% more RAM plus keyboard and pen accessories.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Chromebooks

Windows Laptops

Wireless audio

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

