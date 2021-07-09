Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is an 11.5 inch Android tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, quad speakers and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. When it launched in December, the tablet sold for $500 and up, but today Lenovo is knocking $100 off the starting price.
But the company’s Tab P11 Pro Bundle may be an even better deal. For $475 you get a version of the tablet with 50% more RAM plus keyboard and pen accessories.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 8″ FHD tablet w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $120 – Lenovo (coupon: JULYBLOWOUT)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ WQXGA OLED tablet w/SD730G/4GB/128GB for $400 – Lenovo (coupon: JULYBLOWOUT)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro w/SD730G/6GB/128GB + pen & keyboard for $475 – Lenovo (coupon: JULYBLOWOUT)
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 11 w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $219 – Amazon
- HP Chromebook 11 Touch w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $229 – Amazon
Windows Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Core i7-11370H/16GB/512GB for $685 – Dell (coupon: 50OFF699)
Wireless audio
- Bluedio Fi true wireless earbuds for $13 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- Earfun Free 2 true wireless earbuds for $38 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: EFREEWC1)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Samsung (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 ANC over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Lenovo
Downloads & Streaming
- 6-month Disney+ subscription free for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers – Amazon (or 3 months free for current subscribers)
- IronCast PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $20 – Woot
- TrackR Pixel Bluetooth tracker 12-pack for $8 – meh
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $50 – Lenovo (coupon: MXMASTER50)