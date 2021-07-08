Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Want to binge-watch classic Doctor Who episodes? Britbox is running a sale that lets you snag a 1-year subscription to the streaming video service for $39, or 40% off the usual price. In addition to Doctor Who you get access to a bunch of British mysteries, period dramas, comedies, and soaps.
Meanwhile if you’re looking for something to stream it on, you can pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 at the moment, or a Roku Steaming Stick 4K for $39.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Digital Media
- 1-year Britbox subscription for $39 – Britbox
- Name your price for a bundle of MillarWorld & Netflix digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of digital cookbooks – Humble Bundle
Media Streamers
- Roku Steaming Stick 4K for $39 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $340 – Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $601 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $626 – Amazon
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $720 – Amazon
Earbuds
- Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds for $110 – Woot
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $50 – Samsung (via eBay)
Charging & docking accessories
- Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 mini dock for $80 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEYEA22)
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $17 – Amazon
- HALO Bolt 44,400 mWh power bank w/AC outlet for $65 – Woot
Networking
- TP-Link Archer AX10 WiFi 6 AX1500 router for $70 – Amazon
- Refurb TP-Link Deco W2400 AC1200 dual-band mesh WiFi router system (2-pack) for $55 – B&H
Other