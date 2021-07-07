Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched just a few weeks ago with a starting price of $160. But the tablet is already on sale for $30 off.

You can pick up a version of this 8.7 inch Android tablet with a MediaTek Helio P22N processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for $130. Or for $150, you can snag a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Chromebooks

Networking

Wireless audio

eBooks

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

