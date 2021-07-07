Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched just a few weeks ago with a starting price of $160. But the tablet is already on sale for $30 off.
You can pick up a version of this 8.7 inch Android tablet with a MediaTek Helio P22N processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for $130. Or for $150, you can snag a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/3GB/32GB for $130 – Amazon (or Samsung, B&H)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/4GB/64GB for $150 – Samsung
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ tablet w/128GB for $345 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 512 12″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 13.5″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $359 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
Networking
- Netgear Nighthawk AX8 tri-band AX6200 WiFi 6 router for $230 – Woot
- Netgear Orbi AC3000 mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $300 – Woot
Wireless audio
- Bose, Sony, and Beats wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $74 – $189 – meh
- Aukey Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling over-ear headphones for $25 – Aukey (coupon: 4THOFJULY)
- Aukey fast charging true wireless earbuds for $25 – Aukey (coupon: 4THOFJULY)
- Aukey Move Compact II true wireless earbuds for $20 – Aukey (coupon: 4THOFJULY)
eBooks
- Name you price or a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Select top Kindle eBooks for up to 80% off – Amazon
Other
- Select PC & mobile accessories (including headphones, chargers, docks) for 50% off – Aukey (coupon: 4THOFJULY)
- Aukey Basix Pro wireless 20,000 mAh power bank for $25 – Aukey (coupon: 4THOFJULY)
- Aukey 1080p webcam for $25 – Aukey (coupon: 4THOFJULY)
- Avaya HC020 4K webcam for $130 – B&H