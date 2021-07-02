Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 4th of July sale with discounts on a wide range of products including laptops, tablets, headphones, and other accessories. B&H has its own 4th of July Deals sale. And so does Adorama.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks and tablets
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Android tablet w/MTK Helio A22/2GB/32GB & smart charging dock for $100 – B&H
- HP Chromebook 14 w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $159 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ FHD w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $239 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13″ 4K AMOLED convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $732 – Amazon
Convertible laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 5300U/8GB/256GB for $495 – Lenovo (coupon: SNEAKPEEKDB2)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $820 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB + 32GB Optane
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $1100 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1250 – Best Buy
Laptops (clamshell)
- HP Pavilion 14 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $550 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Core i5-11300H/8GB/512GB for $650 – Dell
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – HP
- HP Envy 14 WUXGA laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $850 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 14″ touchscreen laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Pro 13″ laptop w/M1/8GB/256GB for $1100 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Altec Lansing NanoBuds 2.0 true wireless earbuds for $24 – Best Buy
- Amazfit PowerBuds sport true wireless earbuds w/heart rate monitoring for $50 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRJ38)
- JBL Live 300TWS true wireless earbuds for $80 – B&H
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $200 – Best Buy
Smart Displays
- Lenovo Smart Display 7″ with Google Assistant for $70 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $40 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant for $30 – Best Buy
Other
- RAVPower 30W wall charger (USB-C and USB-A) for $12 – RAVPower (coupon: RPKOSDS)
- Logitech C922 Pro webcam + tripod for $77 – Amazon
- Logitech C925e webcam for $80 – Lenovo
- Samsung T5 1TB portable SSD for $120 – Amazon
- Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD for $220 – Amazon
- Netgar Orbi RBK13 AC1200 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $110 – B&H (price in cart)