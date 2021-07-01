Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away a free copy of The Spectrum Retreat this week, but if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can also snag 7 more free PC games this week, including point-and-click adventure classic the Secrete of Monkey island and Telltale’s Batman – The Enemy Within.
PC Games
- The Spectrum Retreat PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition PC game for free – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Batman – The Enemy Within PC game for free – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Tales of the Neon Sea PC game for free – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
eBooks & other digital media
- Name your price for a bundle of MillarWorld & Netflix digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Amazon Kids+ 1-year Family Plan for $25 – Amazon
Mini PCs
- ASRock barebones mini PC w/Core i7-1165G7 for $570 – Newegg
- Intel NUC 10 barebones mini PC w/Core i7-10710U for $591 – Newegg
- ASRock barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 5 4500U for $410 – Newegg
- Gigabyte BRIX barebones mini PC w/Core i3-10110U for $200 – Newegg
Laptops
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Core i7-11370H/16GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – HP
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB/OLED display for $988 – HP (Price as configured, with coupon: HP21J4TH5)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for up to $150 off – Best Buy
Other
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $189 – SideDeal
- WD EasyStore 4TB portable HDD for $90 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $150 – Amazon