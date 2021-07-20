The CTL Chromebook NL72 is a small rugged laptop designed for use in the classroom. It’s a 2.85 pound laptop with an 11.6 inch HD display, at least 4GB of RAM, and an Intel Jasper Lake processor.

CTL is taking pre-orders for $289 for a model with an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but the company also plans to offer configurations with up to a Celeron N5100 quad-core chip, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

The notebook features an intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and features an HD webcam on a 360 degree hinge, allowing you to rotate the camera to face forward or backward.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x microSD card reader

Like most budget Chromebooks, the NL72 has eMMC storage rather than a faster SSD and has a 1366 x 768 pixel screen rather than a higher-resolution display. But the notebook does have a ruggedized body that’s been drop tested with resistance for falls from heights up to 70cm (2.3 feet). And it’s available with a choice of touch or non-touch display panels.

It also has a handle that lets you carry the computer like a briefcase.

The CTL Chromebook NL72 should receive Chrome OS software and security updates delivered by Google until at least June, 2029.

