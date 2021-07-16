Handheld gaming hardware is getting interesting. Nintendo has largely dominated the space for decades, first with its Game Boy devices and more recently with its Switch line of consoles. But as more people have taken to gaming on their phones we’ve also seen a rise in vsmartphones designed for gamers.

Meanwhile another trend has been picking up steam: handheld gaming computers. Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck is arguably the most exciting handheld gaming PC set to ship this year due to its affordable starting price and Valve’s expertise in gaming software. But the Steam Deck is hardly the only game in town. So let’s take a look at how five current-gen handheld gaming PCs stack up against one another.

Handheld gaming PCs
Clockwise from top left: Valve Steam Deck, GPD Win 3, OneGx1 Pro, Aya Neo, GPD Win Max 2021

Chinese device maker GPD has been shipping handheld Windows computers designed for gaming since 2016. But over the years the company has picked up a number of competitors including One Netbook, Aya, and now Valve.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the latest models from each of those companies:

Valve Steam DeckGPD Win Max 2021ONEXPLAYERAYA NeoGPD Win 3One Gx1 Pro
Display
  • 7 inches
  • 1280 x 800 pixels
  • LCD
  • 400 nits
  • Touchscreen
  • 8 inches
  • 1280 x 800 pixel
  • LCD
  • 500 nits
  • 90% DCI-P3 color gamut
  • Touchscreen
  • 8.4 inches
  • 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 100% sRGB color gamut
  • Touchscreen
  • 7 inches
  • 1280 x 800 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • Touchscreen
  • 5.5 inches
  • 1280 x 720 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • 84-percent NTSC color gamut
  • Touchscreen
  • Gorilla Glass 5
  • Slides up to reveal keyboard
  • 7 inches
  • 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • Touchscreen
  • Pen support
CPUAMD Zen 2

  • 4-cores / 8-threads
  • 2.4 GHz to 3.5 GHz
  • Up to 448 GFlops FP32
  • 4-15 watts
  • Core i7-1185G7
  • Core i7-1165G7
  • Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Core i7-1185G7
  • Core i7-1165G7
  • Core i5-1135G7
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7
  • 15W to 28W TDP
Intel Core i7-1160G7
GPUAMD RDNA 2

  • 8 comput eunits
  • 1 GHz to 1.66 GHz
  • Up to 1.6 TFlops FP32
  • Intel Iris Xe 96 eu (Intel)
  • Radeon Vega 8 (AMD)
  • Intel Iris Xe 96 eu (i7)
  • Intel Iris Xe 80 eu (i5)
Radeon Vega 6
  • Intel Iris Xe 96 eu (i7)
  • Intel Iris Xe 80 eu (i5)
Intel Iris Xe 96 eu
RAM16GB LPDDR5-550016GB LPDDR4x-426616GB LPDDR4x
Dual channel		16GB LPDDR4x-426616GB LPDDR4x-426616GB LPDDR4x-4266
Storage
  • 64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)
  • 256GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)
  • 512GB NVMe SSD (PCie Gen 3 x4)
  • microSDXC card reader
  • 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • microSDXC card reader
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 2TB
  • microSDXC card reader
  • M.2 2280
  • PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • microSDXC card reader (supports A2 cards with 160MB/s speeds)
M.2 2242  SSD

  • 512GB
  • 1TB
Ports
  • 1 x USB-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode for 8K/60 Hz or 4K/120 Hz video out)
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) or USB 4 (AMD)
  • HDMI 2.0
  • 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 1 x
  • 3.5mm audio
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 1 x USB Type-A
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio
  • 2 x USB 4
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 1 x micro HDMI
Game controllers
  • 2 x analog sticks with capacitive touch
  • A, B,  X,  Y buttons
  • D-pad
  • L & R analog triggers
  • L & R bumpers
  • 4 x assignable grip buttons
  • 2 x 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback
  • 6-Axis gyroscrope
  • 2 x Analog sticks
  • 1 x D-Pad
  • X, Y, A, B buttons
  • 4 shoulder buttons
  • 2 x Analog sticks
  • 1 x D-Pad
  • X, Y, A, B buttons
  • 4 shoulder buttons (including 2 linear triggers)
  • 2 x Analog sticks (press down for L3/R3)
  • Analog L2/R2 triggers
  • D-Pad
  • X, Y, A, B keys
  • Dual vibration motors
  • 6-axis Gyroscope & accelerometer
  • 2 x Analog sticks (press down for L3/R3)
  • Analog L2/R2 triggers
  • D-Pad
  • X, Y, A, B keys
  • Dual vibration motors
Detachable

  • 2 x Analog sticks (clickable L3/R3)
  • D-Pad
  • X, Y, A, B buttons
  • 4 shoulder buttons
  • Battery powered
  • Wireless
Other buttons & switches
  • Volume Up
  • Volume Down
  • View
  • Menu
  • Volume up
  • Volume down
  • Mouse mode switch
  • Volume up
  • Volume down
  • Mute
  • Desktop/Home
  • Keyboard
  • Turbo
  • Start
  • Back
  • Volume Up
  • Volume Down
  • Windows navigation buttons
  • Volume up
  • Volume down
  • Mouse mode switch
  • 2 x programmable buttons (rear)
  • Volume Up
  • Volume Down
  • Back, Home, Start, and Power (on controllers)
KeyboardVirtual
  • 75 backlit keys
  • Multitouch trackpad
VirtualVirtual
  • Capacitive touch
  • Backlit
  • Hidden behind screen
  • RGB backlit keys
  • Optical touch sensor
Battery & charging
  • 40Wh battery
  • 45W USB Type-C PD 3.0 charger
  • 57 Wh battery
  • 65W Gallium Nitride USB-C charger
  • 59 Wh battery
  • 65W (20V/3.25A) GaN USB-C charger
  • 47 Whr battery
  • 65 W fast charging
  • 44 Wh battery
  • 65W power adapter
  • 44.4 Wh battery
  • 60W USB-C charger
  • Wireless
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5Gigabit Ethernet
  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5
  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Optional 4G or 5G
Audio
  • Stereo front-facing speakers
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Stereo downward-facing speakers)
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Stereo front-facing speakers
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm audio
  • Stereo downward-facing speakers
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Speaker
  • 3.5mm audio
SecurityNo biometric securityNo biometric securityFingerprint reader in power buttonNo biometric securityFingerprint readerNo biometric security
Webcam & micMic onlyMic onlyMic onlyNoneMic onlyMic only
OSSteam OS (Arch Linux with KDE Plasma)Windows 10 HomeWindows 10 HomeWindows 10Windows 10 HomeWindows 10 Home
Dimensions298mm x 117mm x 49mm
11.7″ x 4.6″ x 1.9″		205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm (8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″)280 x 128 x 25mm
11″ x 5″ x 1″		255mm x 106mm x 20mm
10″ x 4.2″ x 0.8″		198mm x 92mm x 27mm
7.8″ x 3.6″ x 1.1″		173mm x 136mm x 21mm
6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″
Weight669 grams
1.5 pounds		800 grams
1.8 pounds		825 grams
1.82 pounds		650 grams
1.4 pounds		560 grams
1.23 pounds		623 grams
1.4 pounds
Docking Station
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x USB Type-C power input
  • 1 x USB-C out to Steam Deck
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A
  • 2 x USB 2.0
NoneNone
  • 1 x HDMI
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 3 x USB Type-C
  • 2 x USB Type-A
  • 1 x SD card reader
  • 1 x microSD
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0b
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)
None
Price
  • $399 (64GB eMMC)
  • $529 (256GB NVMe)
  • $649 (512GB NVMe)
Crowdfunding:

Retail:

  • $1250 (Ryzen 4800U or Intel 1165G7)
  • $1750 (1185G7
$1399 and up

I’ve also had a chance to review a few of the devices above, so if you want more details, check out the Liliputing reviews of the ONEXPLAYER, GPD Win 3, and OneGx1 and GPD Win Max (those last two are previous-gen devices with identical hardware to the OneGx1 Pro and GPD Win 2021, respectively, but they have less powerful processors).

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. For me, just being from Valve trumps over most of the specs and form factor comparisons.

    My experience with GPD and One Netbook is that issues happen more often than bigger companies and their post-sales support varies from non-existent to horrible. Even if the rate of issues are the same with Valve, they’d have much better warranty support.

    Reply