Handheld gaming hardware is getting interesting. Nintendo has largely dominated the space for decades, first with its Game Boy devices and more recently with its Switch line of consoles. But as more people have taken to gaming on their phones we’ve also seen a rise in vsmartphones designed for gamers.
Meanwhile another trend has been picking up steam: handheld gaming computers. Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck is arguably the most exciting handheld gaming PC set to ship this year due to its affordable starting price and Valve’s expertise in gaming software. But the Steam Deck is hardly the only game in town. So let’s take a look at how five current-gen handheld gaming PCs stack up against one another.
Chinese device maker GPD has been shipping handheld Windows computers designed for gaming since 2016. But over the years the company has picked up a number of competitors including One Netbook, Aya, and now Valve.
Here’s an overview of key specs for the latest models from each of those companies:
|Valve Steam Deck
|GPD Win Max 2021
|ONEXPLAYER
|AYA Neo
|GPD Win 3
|One Gx1 Pro
|Display
|CPU
|AMD Zen 2
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
|Intel Core i7-1160G7
|GPU
|AMD RDNA 2
|Radeon Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe 96 eu
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR5-5500
|16GB LPDDR4x-4266
|16GB LPDDR4x
Dual channel
|16GB LPDDR4x-4266
|16GB LPDDR4x-4266
|16GB LPDDR4x-4266
|Storage
|M.2 2242 SSD
|Ports
|3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
|Game controllers
|Detachable
|Other buttons & switches
|Keyboard
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Battery & charging
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
|Audio
|Security
|No biometric security
|No biometric security
|Fingerprint reader in power button
|No biometric security
|Fingerprint reader
|No biometric security
|Webcam & mic
|Mic only
|Mic only
|Mic only
|None
|Mic only
|Mic only
|OS
|Steam OS (Arch Linux with KDE Plasma)
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Dimensions
|298mm x 117mm x 49mm
11.7″ x 4.6″ x 1.9″
|205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm (8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″)
|280 x 128 x 25mm
11″ x 5″ x 1″
|255mm x 106mm x 20mm
10″ x 4.2″ x 0.8″
|198mm x 92mm x 27mm
7.8″ x 3.6″ x 1.1″
|173mm x 136mm x 21mm
6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″
|Weight
|669 grams
1.5 pounds
|800 grams
1.8 pounds
|825 grams
1.82 pounds
|650 grams
1.4 pounds
|560 grams
1.23 pounds
|623 grams
1.4 pounds
|Docking Station
|None
|None
|None
|Price
|Crowdfunding:
Retail:
|$1399 and up
I’ve also had a chance to review a few of the devices above, so if you want more details, check out the Liliputing reviews of the ONEXPLAYER, GPD Win 3, and OneGx1 and GPD Win Max (those last two are previous-gen devices with identical hardware to the OneGx1 Pro and GPD Win 2021, respectively, but they have less powerful processors).
For me, just being from Valve trumps over most of the specs and form factor comparisons.
My experience with GPD and One Netbook is that issues happen more often than bigger companies and their post-sales support varies from non-existent to horrible. Even if the rate of issues are the same with Valve, they’d have much better warranty support.