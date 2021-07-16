Handheld gaming hardware is getting interesting. Nintendo has largely dominated the space for decades, first with its Game Boy devices and more recently with its Switch line of consoles. But as more people have taken to gaming on their phones we’ve also seen a rise in vsmartphones designed for gamers.

Meanwhile another trend has been picking up steam: handheld gaming computers. Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck is arguably the most exciting handheld gaming PC set to ship this year due to its affordable starting price and Valve’s expertise in gaming software. But the Steam Deck is hardly the only game in town. So let’s take a look at how five current-gen handheld gaming PCs stack up against one another.

Chinese device maker GPD has been shipping handheld Windows computers designed for gaming since 2016. But over the years the company has picked up a number of competitors including One Netbook, Aya, and now Valve.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the latest models from each of those companies:

Valve Steam Deck GPD Win Max 2021 ONEXPLAYER AYA Neo GPD Win 3 One Gx1 Pro Display 7 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

LCD

400 nits

Touchscreen 8 inches

1280 x 800 pixel

LCD

500 nits

90% DCI-P3 color gamut

Touchscreen 8.4 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

IPS LCD

100% sRGB color gamut

Touchscreen 7 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

IPS LCD

Touchscreen 5.5 inches

1280 x 720 pixels

IPS LCD

84-percent NTSC color gamut

Touchscreen

Gorilla Glass 5

Slides up to reveal keyboard 7 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD

Touchscreen

Pen support CPU AMD Zen 2 4-cores / 8-threads

2.4 GHz to 3.5 GHz

Up to 448 GFlops FP32

4-15 watts Core i7-1185G7

Core i7-1165G7

Ryzen 7 4800U Core i7-1185G7

Core i7-1165G7

Core i5-1135G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7

15W to 28W TDP Intel Core i7-1160G7 GPU AMD RDNA 2 8 comput eunits

1 GHz to 1.66 GHz

Up to 1.6 TFlops FP32 Intel Iris Xe 96 eu (Intel)

Radeon Vega 8 (AMD) Intel Iris Xe 96 eu (i7)

Intel Iris Xe 80 eu (i5) Radeon Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe 96 eu (i7)

Intel Iris Xe 80 eu (i5) Intel Iris Xe 96 eu RAM 16GB LPDDR5-5500 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 16GB LPDDR4x

Dual channel 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 Storage 64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)

256GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

512GB NVMe SSD (PCie Gen 3 x4)

microSDXC card reader 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

microSDXC card reader 512GB

1TB

2TB

microSDXC card reader M.2 2280

PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD

512GB

1TB 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD

microSDXC card reader (supports A2 cards with 160MB/s speeds) M.2 2242 SSD 512GB

1TB Ports 1 x USB-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode for 8K/60 Hz or 4K/120 Hz video out)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Intel) or USB 4 (AMD)

HDMI 2.0

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A 2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x

3.5mm audio 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB 4

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x micro HDMI Game controllers 2 x analog sticks with capacitive touch

A, B, X, Y buttons

D-pad

L & R analog triggers

L & R bumpers

4 x assignable grip buttons

2 x 32.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback

6-Axis gyroscrope 2 x Analog sticks

1 x D-Pad

X, Y, A, B buttons

4 shoulder buttons 2 x Analog sticks

1 x D-Pad

X, Y, A, B buttons

4 shoulder buttons (including 2 linear triggers) 2 x Analog sticks (press down for L3/R3)

Analog L2/R2 triggers

D-Pad

X, Y, A, B keys

Dual vibration motors

6-axis Gyroscope & accelerometer 2 x Analog sticks (press down for L3/R3)

Analog L2/R2 triggers

D-Pad

X, Y, A, B keys

Dual vibration motors Detachable 2 x Analog sticks (clickable L3/R3)

D-Pad

X, Y, A, B buttons

4 shoulder buttons

Battery powered

Wireless Other buttons & switches Volume Up

Volume Down

View

Menu Volume up

Volume down

Mouse mode switch Volume up

Volume down

Mute

Desktop/Home

Keyboard

Turbo

Start

Back Volume Up

Volume Down

Windows navigation buttons Volume up

Volume down

Mouse mode switch

2 x programmable buttons (rear) Volume Up

Volume Down

Back, Home, Start, and Power (on controllers) Keyboard Virtual 75 backlit keys

Multitouch trackpad Virtual Virtual Capacitive touch

Backlit

Hidden behind screen RGB backlit keys

Optical touch sensor Battery & charging 40Wh battery

45W USB Type-C PD 3.0 charger 57 Wh battery

65W Gallium Nitride USB-C charger 59 Wh battery

65W (20V/3.25A) GaN USB-C charger 47 Whr battery

65 W fast charging 44 Wh battery

65W power adapter 44.4 Wh battery

60W USB-C charger Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5Gigabit Ethernet WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Optional 4G or 5G Audio Stereo front-facing speakers

3.5mm audio jack Stereo downward-facing speakers)

3.5mm audio jack Stereo front-facing speakers

3.5mm audio jack Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio Stereo downward-facing speakers

3.5mm audio jack Speaker

3.5mm audio Security No biometric security No biometric security Fingerprint reader in power button No biometric security Fingerprint reader No biometric security Webcam & mic Mic only Mic only Mic only None Mic only Mic only OS Steam OS (Arch Linux with KDE Plasma) Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Dimensions 298mm x 117mm x 49mm

11.7″ x 4.6″ x 1.9″ 205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm (8.1″ x 5.5″ x 1″) 280 x 128 x 25mm

11″ x 5″ x 1″ 255mm x 106mm x 20mm

10″ x 4.2″ x 0.8″ 198mm x 92mm x 27mm

7.8″ x 3.6″ x 1.1″ 173mm x 136mm x 21mm

6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″ Weight 669 grams

1.5 pounds 800 grams

1.8 pounds 825 grams

1.82 pounds 650 grams

1.4 pounds 560 grams

1.23 pounds 623 grams

1.4 pounds Docking Station 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB Type-C power input

1 x USB-C out to Steam Deck

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 None None 1 x HDMI

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 x SD card reader

1 x microSD 1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps) None Price $399 (64GB eMMC)

$529 (256GB NVMe)

$649 (512GB NVMe) Crowdfunding: $999 (Ryzen 4800U or Intel 1165G7)

$1400 (Intel 1185G7) Retail: $1250 (Ryzen 4800U or Intel 1165G7)

$1750 (1185G7 $1059 (Core i5-1135G7)

$1199 (Core i7-1165G7) $925 (512GB)

$1015 (1TB) $1040 (Core i5-1135G7)

$1215 (Core i7-1165G7) $1399 and up I’ve also had a chance to review a few of the devices above, so if you want more details, check out the Liliputing reviews of the ONEXPLAYER, GPD Win 3, and OneGx1 and GPD Win Max (those last two are previous-gen devices with identical hardware to the OneGx1 Pro and GPD Win 2021, respectively, but they have less powerful processors).

