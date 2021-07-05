The Chuwi LarkBox is a desktop computer tiny enough to hold in the palm of your hand, which also makes it more than compact enough to mount to the back of a monitor or hide under your desk. With a 10-watt Intel Celeron Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core processor, the LarkBox isn’t exactly a speed demon, but it’s fast enough to serve as a simple media player or general purpose computer.

First introduced last year, the LarkBox typically sells for around $200 these days. But we’re giving Liliputing readers a chance to win one for free.

Read the rules below to find out how to enter for a chance to win, but first let’s talk a little more about the prize.

What I’m giving away is the same Chuwi LarkBox mini PC that Chuwi sent me to review last summer (you can check out Liliputing’s Chuwi LarkBox review for more images, specs, and performance notes).

That means it’s a little older than the versions most stores are currently selling – it has a Celeron J4115 processor rather than Intel’s newer Celeron J4125 chip. It also means that this unit is lightly used and includes a larger power brick than the one Chuwi supplies with newer units.

But did I mention that I’m giving it away for free?

So here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

Leave a comment on this site by 11:59PM Eastern Time on Friday, July 9, 2021.

That’s pretty much it. But here are a few rules:

This contest is open to Liliputing readers with a valid shipping address in the continental United States (because overseas shipping is expensive and I’m footing the bill).

Please leave just one comment.

Please us a valid email address when you leave your comment so that I have a way to get in touch if you’re selected as the winner.

I’ll randomly select a winner from valid entries.

Once that person has been contacted, they’ll have 48 hours to respond. If they don’t respond within that time, I’ll pick a new winner.

Writers for Liliputing and close friends and family members are not eligible to win.

Thanks again to Chuwi for providing me with this demo unit. If you’d like to buy one for yourself, the Chuwi LarkBox is currently available from several retailers including:

