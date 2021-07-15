Chinese device maker Chuwi’s next Android tablet is a 10.8 inch model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, support for a digital pen and a detachable keyboard, and a 4G LTE modem with support for dual-SIM, dual-standby.

The Chuwi Hipad Pro will be available from the company’s AliExpress Store starting August 3. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date, hopefully along with details about which 4G network bands the tablet supports.

The tablet features a 10.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS touchscreen display surrounded by slim bezels, Qualcomm’s 2 GHz octa-core processor designed for mid-range devices, 8GB of LPDDR4x memory, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

It also has quad speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port for power and data. The tablet has 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, and it’s powered by a a 7,000 mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Chuwi says the HiPad Pro has a compact design with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The tablet measures 6.9mm (0.27″) thick and weighs 480 grams (1.06 pounds).

The tablet will ship with Android 11 and supports OTA updates (although Chuwi doesn’t say how many of those it will deliver). And while accessories are sold separately, the company says the HiPad Pro is compatible with the Chuwi H7 stylus, with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and an optional Bluetooth keyboard cover.

