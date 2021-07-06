The Chuwi Hi10 Go is one of the first tablets featuring a low-power Intel Jasper Lake processor, which Intel says should deliver up to a 35-percent performance boost over the previous-gen chips based on Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh technology.

First unveiled in March, the Chuwi Hi10 Go is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor and features a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Windows 10 software. It’s now available for purchase from AliExpress for about $300 and up.

Chuwi’s tablet as an IPS LCD touchscreen display with support for up to 400-nits of brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and an 81% screen-to-body ratio. There’s also optional support for a keyboard cover and digital pen with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. But those accessories aren’t included in the $300 starting price.

The tablet’s Celeron N4500 processor is a 10nm chip with a 6 watt TDP and a base frequency of 1.1 GHz but support for burst speeds up to 2.8 GHz. There’s no support for hyperthreading though, so it’s a 2-core, 2-thread processor.

The chip features Intel UHD integrated graphics with a 350 MHz base frequency and 750 MHz burst support. It has 16 execution units (I don’t know why Chuwi’s product listing claims 24).

Chuwi’s tablet has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports, a micro HDMI 1.4 port, and a microSD card reader as well as a set of 5 pogo pins on the bottom for use with the optional keyboard cover.

There’s a 5MP rear camera and a 1MP front-facing camera, and the Hi10 Go has an aluminum body that weighs about 1.3 pounds (600 grams) and measures about 0.33 inches (8.5mm) thick.

While it’s nice to see a tablet in this price range with features like pen support, an FHD+ display and Intel’s latest low-power processors, this is still very much a budget device and it shows in a few areas.

For example, the 128GB of storage? That’s thanks to an eMMC 5.1 module, which means the storage is slower than the UFS storage found on many modern smartphones or SATA or NVMe solid state drives used in pricier tablets and laptops.

Chuwi is also only promising up to 6 hours of battery life from the tablet’s 22.42 Wh battery, although Hi10 Go does support 24 watt fast charging, so it shouldn’t take too long to top up the battery when it is time to recharge.

And the tablet’s wireless capabilities top out at WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

via Tablet Monkeys

