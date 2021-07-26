Chinese PC maker Chuwi’s latest small form-factor desktop computer features an Intel Celeron N4500 Jasper Lake processor, HDMI 2.0, VGA, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an aluminum alloy chassis that measures about 7.4″ x 5.4″ x 1.5″.

The Chuwi HeroBox Pro is available from AliExpress with prices starting at under $200 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The computer features LPDDR4 memory that’s soldered to the motherboard, but it uses an M.2 2280 SSD, which means the storage can be upgraded. There’s also room for a SATA hard drive inside the case.

Powered by a dual-core processor with a 6 watt TDP, I’m not entirely clear on why Chuwi chose to put the word “Pro” in the name, but Intel does say that its Jasper Lake chips should offer about 35% better performance than previous-gen chips based on the company’s Gemini Lake Refresh designs. At the very least, the HeroBox Pro should be capable of handling 4K video playback thanks to its 11th-gen Intel UHD graphics.

The system has two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB-C port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The system supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

The HeroBox Pro can be mounted to the back of a display and used as a digital signage or home media PC, or a general purpose computer. Just keep in mind that it’s actively cooled, which means there’s a fan inside the case. So it won’t be completely silent when in use.

via AndroidPC.es

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

