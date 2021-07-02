ASRock is launching two new mini PCs powered by low-power Intel Elkhart Lake processors. The iBOX-J6412 is a fanless computer that measures 5.31″ x 4.33″ x 1.75″ while the NUC BOX-J6412 is an even smaller mode that measures 4.63″ x 4.33″ x 1.88″ and has a fan inside the case for active cooling.

According to CNX Software, these are just the first two in a series of new mini PCs coming from ASRock. Other models with different processors are also on the way, as well as a line of compact motherboards featuring Elkhart Lake processors.

Both of the models currently listed on ASRock’s website are powered by the same Intel Celeron J6412 processor, which is a 10 watt, quad-core processor with Intel UHD graphics, support for 4K video playback, a base frequency of 2 GHz, and support for burst speeds up to 2.6 GHz.

Other members of the Elkhart Lake family include Intel Atom, Celeron, and Pentium chips with TDP ratings ranging from 4.5 watts to 12 watts. They’re all 10nm chips with Intel UHD graphics and Intel offers dual-core and quad-core versions.

The company introduced Elkhart Lake in the fall of 2020, and chips started to hit the streets earlier this year. While these processors are designed for embedded applications, the distinction between embedded and mainstream isn’t as clear cut as it used to be – you can run Windows or Linux on these little computers, and they look virtually identical to models that are powered by 11th-gen Intel Core U and AMD Ryzen 4000U laptop processors.

Both of the new models support up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory. Both have M.2 2280 slots for storage, support for dual displays thanks to HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and both have dual Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as a mix of USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports and a headphone jack.

You can find more details about ASRock’s mini PC lineup at the company’s website.

