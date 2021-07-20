ADATA has been making memory and storage products for two decades, but over the past year or so the company has started selling computers under the XPG brand, including mini desktops, gaming laptops, and thin and light notebooks.

The new XPG Xenia 14 is the company’s most compact notebook to date. It’s laptop with a 14 inch FHD+ display, an Intel Tiger Lake processor, and a magnesium alloy chassis. The notebook measures less than 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 2.1 pounds.

The laptop has a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, support for up to 400 nits of brightness, and slim bezels for a 92% screen to body ratio.

Under the hood it supports up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and the laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe SSD.

But the system has two SODIMM slots and a second M.2 2280 slot (PCIe Gen 3), so users can upgrade the memory and storage on their own.

Other features include support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a 720p webcam with support for Windows Hello face recognition, a backlit keyboard with 1.2mm key travel, and a glass-covered trackpad with Microsoft Precision drivers.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SDXC card reader

1 x power connector

One area that tends to be lacking on thin and light notebooks is the battery capacity, and the XPG Xenia 14 is no exception. But ADATA says its 53 Wh battery should provide just under 10 hours of run time, and according to a review from NotebookCheck, it may actually be a fairly realistic estimate (although TweakTown says the notebook ran for less than 8 hours in a “modern office” battery test).

The notebook also comes with a 65W power adapter for fast charging.

The XPG Xenia 14 should be available starting August 20th, 2021, and ADATA says retail prices start at $1100 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor or $1200 for a Core i7-1165G7 version.

A Xenia 14 gaming bundle that includes a Core i5 model, a gaming headset, gaming mouse, and backpack is currently up for pre-order for $1100.

press release (via TechPowerUp)

