The Acer Swift 1 line of notebooks are thin, light, and inexpensive computers that typically have entry-level specs. First introduced in 2016, the line has been updated several times over the years and the latest model comes equipped with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display and an Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core processor based on Intel Jasper Lake architecture.

It’s available in Singapore for the equivalent of $440, but Acer doesn’t seem to offer the new model in the US, Canada, or most other countries, where the latest versions available are still powered by previous-gen Intel Gemini Lake refresh processors.

Intel says its newer Jasper Lake processors deliver up to 35% better performance, but these are still low-cost, low-power chips designed for budget hardware. With a 6 watt TDP and Intel UHD graphics, the Celeron N5100 isn’t exactly a speed demon, but it does mark an upgrade from earlier chips based on Intel Atom technology.

The new Swift 1 also has just 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, but it does offer  a few nice-to-have features including a 128GB PCIe solid state drive, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Ports include USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C and HDMI, and the laptop has a fingerprint reader. The notebook measures 323 x 212 x 15mm (12.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″) and weighs 1.3 kg (2.9 pounds).

There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy the new Swift 1 in North America. But if you’re in the market for a similarly-priced laptop with the same processor, Dell is currently selling the Latitude 3120 with a Celeron N5100 processor for $423 and up (when you use the coupon SAVE35 at checkout).

Dell Latitude 3120 2-in-1 with Intel Jasper Lake

Dell’s 3 pound notebook is aimed at the education market and has just an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display, but it’s a touchscreen convertible with a 360-degree hinge.

