Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon’s eero 6 mesh WiFi system normally sells for $279 when you pay for a 3-pack with one router and two extenders. But on Amazon Prime Day this summer, Amazon sold it for $181.

Now Best Buy is matching that price and selling it for $181 again, making this one of the best deals on a popular, reliable mesh WiFi system.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops & tablets

Digital media

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

