Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon’s eero 6 mesh WiFi system normally sells for $279 when you pay for a 3-pack with one router and two extenders. But on Amazon Prime Day this summer, Amazon sold it for $181.
Now Best Buy is matching that price and selling it for $181 again, making this one of the best deals on a popular, reliable mesh WiFi system.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & tablets
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1 for $899 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $159 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ FHD w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $219 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $130 and up – Samsung
Digital media
- Anime movies & TV shows for up to 80% off – Microsoft Store (Anime Month sale)
- Marvel digital comics sale – ComiXology
Other
- eero 6 mesh WiFi system (1 router + 2 extenders) for $181 – Best Buy
- JBL Live 500 BT wireless on-ear headphones for $80 – Microsoft
- Logitech M170 wireless mouse for $8 – Best Buy