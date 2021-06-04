The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a smartphone with flagship-class specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1800 pixel AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a rear camera system that features three 64MP cameras plus an 8MP telephoto camera with 5X magnification.

After going on sale in China earlier this year, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is now available worldwide with prices starting at $749 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 12GB/256GB version priced at $849.

The phone features LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage and features stereo speakers with DTS: X sound. It supports WiFi 6E wireless networks as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G and 4G LTE cellular networks – although customers in the US should note that the Axon 30 Ultra will work with AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Verizon.

Security features include an in-display fingerprint reader and the phone support face recognition. And you can quickly charge the handset’s 4,600 mAh battery thanks to support for 65-watt fast charging.

Here’s an overview of the phone’s key specs:

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra
Display2400 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
144 Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM / Storage8GB + 128GB
12GB + 256GB
Cameras (rear)64MP Sony IMX686 wide-angle OIS
64MP Samsung GW3 120 degree ultra-wide
64MP Samsung GW3 portrait
8MP 5x periscopic telephoto OIS
Camera (front)16MP
Battery4,600 mAh
Charging65W fast charging (wired)
Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support
PortsUSB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
SecurityIn-display fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
AudioStereo speakers
DTS: X Ultra audio
3-mic array
Wireless5G: n1/n3/n28/n41/n78/n79
4G LTE
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS
NFC
SoftwareAndroid 11
ZTE MyOS11 user interface
Dimensions161.53 x 72.96 x 8mm
Weight188 grams
ColorsBlack
Price$749/€749/£649 for 8GB/128GB
$849/€849/£729 for 12/GB/256GB

