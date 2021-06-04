The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a smartphone with flagship-class specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1800 pixel AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a rear camera system that features three 64MP cameras plus an 8MP telephoto camera with 5X magnification.

After going on sale in China earlier this year, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is now available worldwide with prices starting at $749 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 12GB/256GB version priced at $849.

The phone features LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage and features stereo speakers with DTS: X sound. It supports WiFi 6E wireless networks as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G and 4G LTE cellular networks – although customers in the US should note that the Axon 30 Ultra will work with AT&T and T-Mobile, but not Verizon.

Security features include an in-display fingerprint reader and the phone support face recognition. And you can quickly charge the handset’s 4,600 mAh battery thanks to support for 65-watt fast charging.

Here’s an overview of the phone’s key specs:

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Display 2400 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

144 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM / Storage 8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB Cameras (rear) 64MP Sony IMX686 wide-angle OIS

64MP Samsung GW3 120 degree ultra-wide

64MP Samsung GW3 portrait

8MP 5x periscopic telephoto OIS Camera (front) 16MP Battery 4,600 mAh Charging 65W fast charging (wired)

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support Ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Face recognition Audio Stereo speakers

DTS: X Ultra audio

3-mic array Wireless 5G: n1/n3/n28/n41/n78/n79

4G LTE

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS

NFC Software Android 11

ZTE MyOS11 user interface Dimensions 161.53 x 72.96 x 8mm Weight 188 grams Colors Black Price $749/€749/£649 for 8GB/128GB

$849/€849/£729 for 12/GB/256GB

