Chinese device maker Xiaomi’s latest laptop is the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X, which features a 15.6 inch, 3456 x 2160 pixel OLED display, an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-11370H octa-core, 35-watt processor.

All of that comes together in a laptop that measures about 0.73 inches thick and which weighs about 4.2 pounds. The only catch? The laptop is only available in China for now.

If you happen to live in China, the laptop is now available for CNY 7,999 ($1,240) to CNY 9,999 ($1,550). The starting price is for a model with a Core i5-11300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, while the top tier model bumps those specs up to a Core i7 chip, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

The screen is certainly the notebook’s standout feature. The high-resolution OLED display supports up to 600 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and has a 16:10 aspect ratio. And in order to help emphasize the display, Xiaomi surrounded it with slim bezels on all sides, giving the notebook a 91% screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop features LPDDR4X-4266 memory and a PCie SSD. ANd the notebook’s body is made from CNC machined aluminum. Ports include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm audio.

Other features include support for WIFi 6, a backlit keyboard, stereo 2W speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, DTS Audio support, an 80Wh battery, and support for 130W fast charging with a USB-C power adapter.

Xiaomi laptops are not typically available from mainstream retailers in the United States, and while you can order some Xiaomi notebooks from resellers, they have a habit of arriving with the Chinese version of Windows. It is possible to change the language to English, but some apps and features may still not work as expected, so I don’t typically recommend non-Mandarin speakers purchasing Xiaomi’s laptops.

But it’s still interesting to keep an eye on what the company is doing, as we may see similar displays or other features in PCs from different companies in the future.

via GizmoChina, GSM Arena, MyFixGuide and Weibo

