The lines between desktop and mobile devices continues to blur. These days you can run iOS apps on a Mac (but not vice versa). And soon you’ll be able to run Android apps on a Windows PC, no emulator or virtual machine required.
It’s one of many new features coming to Windows 11, which is set to launch later this year.
During a Windows 11 announcement, Microsoft’s Panos Panay notes that users will be able to install Android apps that are integrated into the operating system just like native Windows applications.
That means they’ll show up in the Start Menu, you’ll see icons in the taskbar when they’re running, and you’ll be able to use features like window snapping to display an Android app side-by-side with other Android or Windows applications.
Microsoft worked with Intel Bridge Technology to ensure that Android apps developed for phones with ARM-based processors can run natively on PCs with x86 chips thanks to a runtime post-compiler.
As for installing Android apps on Windows 11, Microsoft has integrated the Amazon Appstore with the Microsoft Store, which means that you’ll be able to search for, install, and manage Android apps alongside Windows apps. But it also means that you’ll have access to a library of about half a million Android apps which receive updates delivered by Amazon rather than the millions of apps available in the Google Play Store with updates delivered by Google.
It’s unclear whether you’ll be able to sideload Android applications downloaded from other app stores or directories. But this move could both give Windows users more reason to visit the Microsoft Store and give Android app developers more reason to submit their apps to Amazon’s storefront.
Windows 11 will be available to the general public later this year, but pre-release builds should start rolling out to members of the Windows Insider Preview program soon.
I suppose this is why I can now uninstall “your phone”.
And I suppose that explains why the settings app always launches in this awful 9:16 vertical window even after I resize it and close it. They’re expecting a lot of awful 1:2 vertical windows.
In theory, I should be excited about this. And I’m sure it is a big huge honkin’ deal, now developers don’t have to even consider trying to cross compile into an UWP or anything else, but that’s the problem. Developers are still going to take a phone-first approach to these things, creating the annoying vertical windows filled with low-information-density apps that require a ton of clicking and dragging to do anything, and that’s going to hurt, your hands, physically. This move means they can also drop all desktop and even web app development entirely, fire a bunch of developers, drop all IDEs except Android Studio, and leave desktop users with an objectively inferior product that they probably can’t get rid of for an alternative due to network effects, while saving a ton of money. Which they’ll probably need to do should the economy collapse even if they really don’t want to.
If they don’t allow sideloading, which is currently pretty much what you do to get software that’s worth caring about on Windows, software can disappear whenever Microsoft pleases.
Oh, and of course, since it’ll all be on the Microsoft store, once all win32 development stops, there will be no way to install software without a Microsoft account.
And we’ll all just go along with it, because we won’t have a choice.