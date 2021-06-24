The lines between desktop and mobile devices continues to blur. These days you can run iOS apps on a Mac (but not vice versa). And soon you’ll be able to run Android apps on a Windows PC, no emulator or virtual machine required.

It’s one of many new features coming to Windows 11, which is set to launch later this year.

During a Windows 11 announcement, Microsoft’s Panos Panay notes that users will be able to install Android apps that are integrated into the operating system just like native Windows applications.

That means they’ll show up in the Start Menu, you’ll see icons in the taskbar when they’re running, and you’ll be able to use features like window snapping to display an Android app side-by-side with other Android or Windows applications.

Microsoft worked with Intel Bridge Technology to ensure that Android apps developed for phones with ARM-based processors can run natively on PCs with x86 chips thanks to a runtime post-compiler.

As for installing Android apps on Windows 11, Microsoft has integrated the Amazon Appstore with the Microsoft Store, which means that you’ll be able to search for, install, and manage Android apps alongside Windows apps. But it also means that you’ll have access to a library of about half a million Android apps which receive updates delivered by Amazon rather than the millions of apps available in the Google Play Store with updates delivered by Google.

It’s unclear whether you’ll be able to sideload Android applications downloaded from other app stores or directories. But this move could both give Windows users more reason to visit the Microsoft Store and give Android app developers more reason to submit their apps to Amazon’s storefront.

Windows 11 will be available to the general public later this year, but pre-release builds should start rolling out to members of the Windows Insider Preview program soon.

