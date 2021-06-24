Hoping to give Windows 11 a try when it rolls out later this year? The good news is that it’s a free upgrade for most Windows 10 PCs. The bad news is that not all Windows PCs will be able to support the new operating system.

That’s because while the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 are pretty basic, they do mark a spec bump over the Windows 10 system requirements in a few key areas.

For the most part if you bought a new Windows computer in the last few years it’s probably capable of running Windows 11. But if you have an older model that doesn’t support DirectX 12 graphics, for example, you may be out of luck. And if you were one of the few people who picked up a budget Windows 8 tablet with as little as 1 or 2GB of RAM back when those were a thing, you’re also probably not going to be able to run Windows 11.

You can download the PC Health Check app from the Windows 11 website to quickly check and see if your computer will be able to run the new operating system. But here’s an overview of the differences in system requirements:

Minimum System Requirements
Windows 11Windows 10
Processor1 GHz dual-core
64-bit only		1GHz single-core
32-bit or 64-bit
Memory4GB1GB (32-bit)
2GB (64-bit)
Storage64GB16GB (32-bit)
20GB (64-bit)
GraphicsDirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driverDirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver
Display720p display larger than 9″ with 8-bits per color channel800 x 600
System FirmwareUEFI, Secure Boot capableN/A
TPMTPM 2.0N/A

Have a system that doesn’t qualify for the upgrade? You’ll be able to continue using windows 10 indefinitely. Microsoft says it will continue supporting the operating system through through Oct 14, 2025.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.