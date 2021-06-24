Hoping to give Windows 11 a try when it rolls out later this year? The good news is that it’s a free upgrade for most Windows 10 PCs. The bad news is that not all Windows PCs will be able to support the new operating system.

That’s because while the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 are pretty basic, they do mark a spec bump over the Windows 10 system requirements in a few key areas.

For the most part if you bought a new Windows computer in the last few years it’s probably capable of running Windows 11. But if you have an older model that doesn’t support DirectX 12 graphics, for example, you may be out of luck. And if you were one of the few people who picked up a budget Windows 8 tablet with as little as 1 or 2GB of RAM back when those were a thing, you’re also probably not going to be able to run Windows 11.

You can download the PC Health Check app from the Windows 11 website to quickly check and see if your computer will be able to run the new operating system. But here’s an overview of the differences in system requirements:

Minimum System Requirements Windows 11 Windows 10 Processor 1 GHz dual-core

64-bit only 1GHz single-core

32-bit or 64-bit Memory 4GB 1GB (32-bit)

2GB (64-bit) Storage 64GB 16GB (32-bit)

20GB (64-bit) Graphics DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 driver Display 720p display larger than 9″ with 8-bits per color channel 800 x 600 System Firmware UEFI, Secure Boot capable N/A TPM TPM 2.0 N/A

Have a system that doesn’t qualify for the upgrade? You’ll be able to continue using windows 10 indefinitely. Microsoft says it will continue supporting the operating system through through Oct 14, 2025.

