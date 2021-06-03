Walmart has been selling media streaming devices from companies Roku, Google, Xiaomi, Apple, NVIDIA, and TiVo for years. But now Walmart is launching its own line of Android TV devices under its in-house Onn brand.

A $30 Onn 4K media streamer and $25 Onn FHD Streaming Stick showed up on the Walmart website in May, and some units were even on sale in brick and mortar stores – Elias from AFTVNews walked into a Walmart, bought one, and posted a hands-on review.

But it turns out that they were supposed to officially launch next week – and that’s when you should be ale to easily place an order online or pick one up in most Walmart stores. TechCrunch reports that Walmart just sort of jumped the gun by posting product pages on its website a little early.

Both of Walmart’s new media streamers are powered by Google’s Android TV software and they should both be capable of streaming content from popular services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon.

The 4K model seems to be a much better deal unless you really have your heart set on a stick rather than a dongle. It has a faster processor and more memory, which not only mean it can handle higher-definition video streaming, but the user interface should be a little more responsive and games or apps should run a little better (although if you want a gaming device, the NVIDIA Shield TV is still the Android TV box to beta).

More importantly, at $30, the Onn 4K Android TV device is one of the cheapest 4K media streamers to date… although just barely. You can pick up a Roku Premiere 4K HDR device for just $4 more.

Still, I guess it’s nice to have choices. And next week you’ll have a few more.

via TechCrunch, AFTVNews, and Liliputing (1)(2)

