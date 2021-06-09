Since it first launched in 2015, the Vivaldi web browser has been designed for power users thanks to an emphasis on features like keyboard shortcuts, a highly customizable user interface, and a steady flow of new features that have rolled out over the years.

Now Vivaldi 4.0 is here, and it includes a whole bunch of new features including an integrated email client, an RSS Feed Reader, and a built-in calendar. The new web browser also includes integrated support for translating web pages from one language to another without sending data to Google or Microsoft.

Vivaldi 4.0 is available for download starting today with builds for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android.

Vivaldi Translate uses machine translation technology from Lingvanex, hosted on Vivaldi’s servers. Vivaldi says it’s a privacy-friendly alternative to Google Translate or Bing Translate, because Vivaldi doesn’t track user data. And while you do still kind of have to take the company’s word for that, the fact that the browser also has built-in support for ad and tracker blocking suggests that they’re not really interested in the same revenue streams as other internet companies.

Instead, Vivaldi makes most of its money from deals with search engines and other websites to pre-load bookmarks and search engines.

Anyway, Vivaldi Translate seems to work pretty much the same way as Google Translate for Chrome. Visit as website in a language other than your browser’s default, and you may see a message asking if you’d like to translate it. If not, clicking the translate icon in the location bar should bring up the prompt.

You can choose to translate the page just this time, or check a box to always translate pages in the same language as the one you’re visiting now.

The new translate feature also works on Android devices, where it can be activated from the Vivaldi Menu.

The new Vivaldi Mail Beta feature built into the browser runs locally on your computer, much like Outlook or Thunderbird. And it includes features like support for adding multiple email accounts, a customizable user interface with support for tabs, and a database that lets you search your emails even when you’re offline (if the messages have been downloaded to your device).

Vivaldi’s Feed Reader allows you to subscribe to RSS feeds and manage them much the same way as you can manage your email. Visit a web page for an RSS feed and you’ll see a big Subscribe button at the top of the page. Or you can just open the Feed Reader from the sidebar and manually add links.

You can use the reader to quickly scan headlines from news sites, blogs, and other sources including YouTube channels or even podcasts.

Vivaldi Calender Beta lets you view your upcoming appointments in a browser tab or a web panel that slides out from the side of the screen. And you can set your calendar to local-only, sync with Vivaldi’s servers, or add a Google Calendar, CalDAV, or other web calendars.

There’s also a task manager that lets you create and manage tasks that show up in the Agenda view of the calendar.

All of these new features are built on top of Vivaldi’s already-versatile web browser which supports themes, notes, browser tabs that can be located on the top, bottom, or sides of the screen and other nifty features like the ability to set different default search engines depending on whether you’re using a normal browser tab or a private one.

Under the hood, Vivaldi is using the same rendering engine as Google’s Chrome web browser, much like most other popular browsers these days. But the makers of this browser have done more than most to build a set of features that really sets their browser apart from Google’s.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

