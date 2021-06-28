Linux PC company Tuxedo Computers is taking orders for a new gaming laptop called the Tuxedo Stellaris 15 Gen 3. It’s a 4.9 pound notebook with up to a 2560 x 1440 pixel display featuring a high refresh rate, support for up to a 150-watt NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

It’s also available with three different processor options: Intel Core i7-11700H, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX.

 

Those are all 45-watt, 8-core, 16-thread processors designed for laptops. When paired with a high-performance GPU, the Tuxedo Stellaris 15 will likely be rather power hungry when running at full blast, and it does have a 230 watt power supply. But it also has a 92 Wh battery that Tuxedo says should allow you get up to 8 hours of battery life for less-demanding tasks.

AMD-powered models are available with a choice of 240 Hz full HD or 165 Hz WQHD display options, while the Intel version only comes with the latter option. But Intel users do get a  Thunderbolt 4 port, which are not available on AMD models (that version has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port instead).

Other ports include Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, mic and headphone jacks, an SD card reader, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port.

Under the hood the system has two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe storage and two DDR4-3200 SODIMM slots for memory.

Customers can choose to have one of a handful of GNU/Linux distributions pre-installed including Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, and Tuxedo_OS. You can also pay extra for a licensed version of Windows that can be installed to the device or loaded into a virtual machine.

Prices for the Tuxedo Stellaris 15 start at 1799 Euros (including taxes) for a model with an Intel Core i7-11870H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 250GB SSD.

via 9to5Linux

