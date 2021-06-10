The Topton V320 is a compact desktop computer that’s available with a range of Intel processor options.

For example, one configuration features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake-U processor with Iris Xe graphics. But if you want more CPU horsepower and don’t care as much about graphics performance, the PC is also available with 10th-gen Comet Lake-H chips including the Core i7-10870H and Core i9-10880H.

You can pick up a barebones model from the Topton store at AliExpress for under $500.

Prices actually start as low as $323 for a model with a 7th-gen Intel Core-H processor, but that’s a pretty old chip at this point and paying a little more for one of the newer options seems like a much better move.

The computer has an aluminum body that measures about 5.9″ x 5.4″ x 2.4″ and which features active cooling (there’s a fan inside the case). Topton says the is capable of handling 15 to 45 watt processors.

The V320 mini PC and support sup to two M.2 2280 SSDs, two DDR4 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of memory, and an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card. It also has a selection of ports that includes:

1 x DisplayPort

1 x HDMI

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

6 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm mic

1 x 3.5mm line out

Entry-level prices will get you a barebones system with no memory, storage or option, but you can also buy the Topton V320 pre-configured with up 9to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

via AndroidPC.es

