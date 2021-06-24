The next version of Windows is coming later this year and, among other things, Windows 11 brings a fresh new look, widgets, support for running Android apps, performance improvements, and enhancements for tablets, multiple displays, and multitasking.

But it also marks the end of the line for some Windows 10 features which won’t be included in Windows 11… although some of the items on Microsoft’s list of “feature deprecations and removals” are more subtle changes than outright removals.

Here are some of the items that are being removed or changed:

Cortana is not pinned to the taskbar by default, and it will no longer run when you first set up a Windows 11 computer.

is not pinned to the taskbar by default, and it will no longer run when you first set up a Windows 11 computer. Desktop wallpaper cannot be roamed to or from a device when signed in with a Microsoft account.

cannot be roamed to or from a device when signed in with a Microsoft account. Internet Explorer is disabled, but you can use IE Mode in the Edge web browser if you need to visit sites that are only compatible with Internet Explorer

is disabled, but you can use IE Mode in the web browser if you need to visit sites that are only compatible with Internet Explorer Math Input Panel is removed, but the Math Recognizer can be installed on demand if you need the math input control and recognizer.

is removed, but the can be installed on demand if you need the math input control and recognizer. News & Interests , which recently debuted in the taskbar, has new functionality accessible from the Widgets icon in the Taskbar.

, which recently debuted in the taskbar, has new functionality accessible from the icon in the Taskbar. Quick Status is no longer available from the lock screen.

is no longer available from the lock screen. S Mode is only available for Windows 11 Home Edition.

is only available for Windows 11 Home Edition. Snipping Tool has been updated, and now has the functionality of the Snip & Sketch tool rather than the design and features of the older Windows 10 Snipping Tool.

has been updated, and now has the functionality of the tool rather than the design and features of the older Windows 10 Snipping Tool. Start Menu removes support for named groups and folders and the layout is “not currently resizable.” Live Tiles are no longer available (Microsoft recommends using Widgets for dynamic content-at-a-glance instead), and Pinned apps and sites will not be migrated when you update from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

removes support for named groups and folders and the layout is “not currently resizable.” are no longer available (Microsoft recommends using Widgets for dynamic content-at-a-glance instead), and will not be migrated when you update from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Tablet Mode has been removed, but there are new touch-friendly features for when a keyboard is detached or attached.

has been removed, but there are new touch-friendly features for when a keyboard is detached or attached. Taskbar can only be aligned to the bottom of the screen (not the sides or top), apps can no longer customize areas of the taskbar, and there’s no longer has a People icon. Some icons may also not migrate when you upgrade from Windows 11.

can only be aligned to the bottom of the screen (not the sides or top), apps can no longer customize areas of the taskbar, and there’s no longer has a icon. Some icons may also not migrate when you upgrade from Windows 11. Timeline has been removed.

has been removed. Touch Keyboard no longer docks or undocks keyboard layouts on devices with 18 inch or larger displays.

no longer docks or undocks keyboard layouts on devices with 18 inch or larger displays. Wallet has been removed.

Microsoft notes that a few other apps will no longer be included on fresh installs of Windows 11, but if you upgrade from Windows 10 they won’t be removed either. Those apps include 3D Viewer, OneNote for Windows 10, Paint 3D, and Skype.

