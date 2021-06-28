After launching in Europe earlier this year, the TCL 20 Series of smartphones are now available in the United States. Rather than go after Samsung in the high-end space, TCL seems to be focused on the budget and mid-range space.

The company’s most impressive new phone is the TCL 20 Pro 5G, with a 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. But with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, it’s unsurprising that the phone has a starting price of $500. Other new models include the $250 TCL 20 S and the $189 TCL 20 SE.

The $250 model has the a similar display to the TCL Pro 5G, but it tops out at 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a different set of cameras. Still, it’s nice to see a FHD+ AMOLED display on a phone in this price range.

TCL’s latest budget model, meanwhile, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a bigger, lower-resolution (thus less pixel-dense) LCD display. But the TCL 20 SE does have some nice-for-this-price-range features including UFS 2.1 storage and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for all three phones:

TCL 20 Pro 5G TCL 20S TCL 20 SE Display 6.67 inch

2400 x 1080

20:9

AMOLED

3D glass (curved) 6.67 inch

2400 x 1080

20:9

AMOLED

2.5D 6.82 inch

1640 x 720

20.5:9

LCD

2.5D Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 RAM 6GB 4GB 4GB Storage 256GB

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) 128GB

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) 128GB

microSD card reader (up to 256GB) Cameras (rear) 48MP primary w/OIS & auto-focus

16MP ultra-wide (fixed focus)

5MP Macro (auto-focus)

2MP Depth (fixed focus) 64MP primary (auto-focus)

8MP wide-angle (fixed)

2MP Macro (fixed)

2MP depth (fixed) 48MP primary (auto-focus)

5MP wide-angle (fixed)

2MP macro (fixed)

2MP depth (fixed) Camera (front) 32MP 16MP 13MP Battery 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 18W (wired)

15W (wireless) 18W (wired) No fast charging Wireless WIFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

4G LTE

5G

VoLTE (AT&T, T-Mobile & Verizon) WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE

VoLTE WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE

VoLTE compatible Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

microSD card reader

3.5mm headphone USB 2.0 Type-C

microSD card reader

3.5mm headphone USB 2.0 Type-C

microSD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Face recognition Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Face recognition Rear fingerprint sensor

Face recognition Dimensions 164.2 x 73.8 x 9.07mm 166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm 172.08 x 77.14 x 9.1mm Weight 190 grams 199 grams 206 grams Starting price $500 $250 $190

