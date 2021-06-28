After launching in Europe earlier this year, the TCL 20 Series of smartphones are now available in the United States. Rather than go after Samsung in the high-end space, TCL seems to be focused on the budget and mid-range space.

The company’s most impressive new phone is the TCL 20 Pro 5G, with a 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. But with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, it’s unsurprising that the phone has a starting price of $500. Other new models include the $250 TCL 20 S and the $189 TCL 20 SE.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

The $250 model has the a similar display to the TCL Pro 5G, but it tops out at 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a different set of cameras. Still, it’s nice to see a FHD+ AMOLED display on a phone in this price range.

TCL’s latest budget model, meanwhile, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a bigger, lower-resolution (thus less pixel-dense) LCD display. But the TCL 20 SE does have some nice-for-this-price-range features including UFS 2.1 storage and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for all three phones:

TCL 20 Pro 5GTCL 20STCL 20 SE
Display6.67 inch
2400 x 1080
20:9
AMOLED
3D glass (curved)		6.67 inch
2400 x 1080
20:9
AMOLED
2.5D		6.82 inch
1640 x 720
20.5:9
LCD
2.5D
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 750GQualcomm Snapdragon 665Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
RAM6GB4GB4GB
Storage256GB
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)		128GB
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)		128GB
microSD card reader (up to 256GB)
Cameras (rear)48MP primary w/OIS & auto-focus
16MP ultra-wide (fixed focus)
5MP Macro (auto-focus)
2MP Depth (fixed focus)		64MP primary (auto-focus)
8MP wide-angle (fixed)
2MP Macro (fixed)
2MP depth (fixed)		48MP primary (auto-focus)
5MP wide-angle (fixed)
2MP macro (fixed)
2MP depth (fixed)
Camera (front)32MP16MP13MP
Battery4,500 mAh5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging18W (wired)
15W (wireless)		18W (wired)No fast charging
WirelessWIFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE
5G
VoLTE (AT&T, T-Mobile & Verizon)		WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE
VoLTE		WiFi 4
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE
VoLTE compatible
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-C
microSD card reader
3.5mm headphone		USB 2.0 Type-C
microSD card reader
3.5mm headphone		USB 2.0 Type-C
microSD card reader
3.5mm headphone jack
SecurityIn-display fingerprint sensor
Face recognition		Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Face recognition		Rear fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
Dimensions164.2 x 73.8 x 9.07mm166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm172.08 x 77.14 x 9.1mm
Weight190 grams199 grams206 grams
Starting price$500$250$190

TCL 20 Pro 5G

TCL 20S

TCL 20 SE

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Did TCL just buy Samsung’s tooling and leftover front-glass/screen parts from the S9 or Note9? The TCL 20 Pro 5G looks identical.

    Reply