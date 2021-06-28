After launching in Europe earlier this year, the TCL 20 Series of smartphones are now available in the United States. Rather than go after Samsung in the high-end space, TCL seems to be focused on the budget and mid-range space.
The company’s most impressive new phone is the TCL 20 Pro 5G, with a 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. But with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, it’s unsurprising that the phone has a starting price of $500. Other new models include the $250 TCL 20 S and the $189 TCL 20 SE.
The $250 model has the a similar display to the TCL Pro 5G, but it tops out at 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a different set of cameras. Still, it’s nice to see a FHD+ AMOLED display on a phone in this price range.
TCL’s latest budget model, meanwhile, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a bigger, lower-resolution (thus less pixel-dense) LCD display. But the TCL 20 SE does have some nice-for-this-price-range features including UFS 2.1 storage and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for all three phones:
|TCL 20 Pro 5G
|TCL 20S
|TCL 20 SE
|Display
|6.67 inch
2400 x 1080
20:9
AMOLED
3D glass (curved)
|6.67 inch
2400 x 1080
20:9
AMOLED
2.5D
|6.82 inch
1640 x 720
20.5:9
LCD
2.5D
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|4GB
|Storage
|256GB
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
|128GB
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
|128GB
microSD card reader (up to 256GB)
|Cameras (rear)
|48MP primary w/OIS & auto-focus
16MP ultra-wide (fixed focus)
5MP Macro (auto-focus)
2MP Depth (fixed focus)
|64MP primary (auto-focus)
8MP wide-angle (fixed)
2MP Macro (fixed)
2MP depth (fixed)
|48MP primary (auto-focus)
5MP wide-angle (fixed)
2MP macro (fixed)
2MP depth (fixed)
|Camera (front)
|32MP
|16MP
|13MP
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|18W (wired)
15W (wireless)
|18W (wired)
|No fast charging
|Wireless
|WIFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE
5G
VoLTE (AT&T, T-Mobile & Verizon)
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE
VoLTE
|WiFi 4
Bluetooth 5.0
4G LTE
VoLTE compatible
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
microSD card reader
3.5mm headphone
|USB 2.0 Type-C
microSD card reader
3.5mm headphone
|USB 2.0 Type-C
microSD card reader
3.5mm headphone jack
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Rear fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 73.8 x 9.07mm
|166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm
|172.08 x 77.14 x 9.1mm
|Weight
|190 grams
|199 grams
|206 grams
|Starting price
|$500
|$250
|$190
Did TCL just buy Samsung’s tooling and leftover front-glass/screen parts from the S9 or Note9? The TCL 20 Pro 5G looks identical.
Samsung partially own TCL display department, so probably yes.