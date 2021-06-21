Spanish PC vendor Slimbook sells laptops with a choice of Windows or Linux, and the company’s latest is the Slimbook Executive, a 2.2 pound notebook with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel 90 Hz display and an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

It’s available from Slimbook for 1299 € ($1540) and up.

While that’s not exactly cheap, the price includes a high-resolution display, a compact design, and modern specs including a Thunderbolt 4 port, a 90W USB-C/Thunderbolt charging adapter, and PCIe NVMe storate.

Unfortunately the starting price only covers 8GB of RAM and 250GB of storage, but the notebook supports up to 64GB of user-replaceable DDR4-3200 memory and has dual M.2 slots for up to 4TB of solid state storage.

Ports include HDMI 2.0, USB-C and USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack. And the laptop has stereo speakers, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and a 720p webcam with infrared support for face recognitions.

It also has a compact design thanks to the magnesium alloy chassis. The notebook weighs 1 kilogram (2.2 pound) and measures 15mm (0.59″) thick.

The notebook can be configured with a choice of operating systems including Windows 10, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Manjaro, Fedora, or KDE Neon, or you can request a dual-boot version with Windows + another operating system. Slimbook also offers a range of keyboard layouts including US and UK English, French, German, and Spanish.

Slimbook seems to be using an OEM laptop design for its Executive notebook – the laptop looks virtually identical to the recently released Schenker Vision 14 and Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro. While the Slimbook Executive does have a higher starting price than those laptops, it also ships standard with a 90 Hz 2880 x 1800 pixel display and Core i7 processor, while the other laptops based on this design start with a 60 Hz 1920 x 1200 pixel screen and Core i5-1135G7 processor.

via OMG Ubuntu

