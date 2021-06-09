German PC company Schenker’s latest thin and light laptop is a 14 inch notebook with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz display, and up to two SSDs.

The Schenker Vision 14 is also a thin and light notebook with a magnesium alloy chassis (and plastic frame) resulting in a body that measures just 0.6 inches thick and which weighs about 2.2 pounds.

The Vision 14 is available for purchase for €1,099 ($1,338) and up including taxes, but not sipping.

That starting price is for a model with a 1920 x 1200 pixel, 60 Hz display, an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 250GB SSD. You’ll have to pay extra if you want beefier specs.

But each model has a backlit keyboard, a Microsoft Precision glass touchpad, an HD webcam with support for Windows Hello face recognition, and ports including HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A.

The laptop has stereo speakers, and a 54 Wh battery. And under the hood there are two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and two M.2 2280 slots for storage (1 x PCIe 4.0 x4 and 1 x PCIe 3.0 x2).

Another thing that helps set these laptops apart from some lower-cost, lower-performance notebooks is that the Intel processors have been configured to run at 28-watts rather than 15, which should allow them to deliver better performance (at the possible cost of battery life).

By the way, if the images and specs look familiar, that’s because the Schenker Vision 14 appears to be based on the same OEM design as the Tuxedo Infinity Book Pro laptop I wrote about last month. The key differences? The Tuxedo Computers version comes with Linux instead of Windows and it has a higher starting price of €1,249 ($1,520).

