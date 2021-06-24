Samsung’s Galaxy Flip line of smartphones are basically modern flip phones with a foldable display that lets you fold them in half to take up less space in your pocket or handbag, while the Galaxy Fold is pretty much an Android tablet-sized device that folds in half to become a phone-shaped gadget.

This year Samsung is preparing new models of each, and while the company hasn’t officially shared any details yet, information has been leaking for a few months. Now Evan Blass has provided us with a better look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G as well as one previously undisclosed feature – pen support for the third-generation Galaxy Fold.

The specs, pricing, and release date haven’t been confirmed yet. But it appears that the net-gen Galaxy Flip has an updated design with a larger cover display for notifications and two cameras stacked atop one another (rather than side-by-side).

Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold, meanwhile, appears pretty similar to the previous-gen model on the inside and on the back (although the camera bump takes up less space, with the LED flash moved below the three cameras rather than positioned to the right of them). There’s no front photo yet, so it’s unclear if there are any changes there.

What we can see, though, is that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will be compatible with a Samsung S-Pen.

That would make the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G the first member of the Galaxy Fold family to support Samsung’s pressure-sensitive pen system for writing, drawing, or otherwise interacting with the display.

While the S-Pen used to be a feature exclusively available on Galaxy Note series smartphones and tablets, Samsung has been expanding availability of its digital pen recently to other devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

More details about Samsung’s new foldables is likely to come later this year… when the company gets around to officially launching the products.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

