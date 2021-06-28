For years Android phones have lagged behind iPhones when it comes to OS updates. But recently we’ve seen a growing number of Android device makers commit to delivering major OS updates for at least 2-3 years and sometimes promise security updates for even longer.

Earlier this year Samsung said it would deliver at least 4 years of security updates for most recent Galaxy devices launched since 2019. Now the company says customers with some Enterprise Edition devices will get updates for years.

The company made the announcement during its Mobile World Congress 2021 virtual event, and elaborated on its Enterprise Edition website that 5 years of updates will be delivered either monthly or quarterly for recent devices including:

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series
  • Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series
  • Samsung Galaxy XCover 5
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3

The clock starts ticking on the day that a device is released, not the day you buy it, so that means newer models like the Galaxy S21 will be updated for a year longer than earlier devices like the Galaxy S20.

All recent Samsung Galaxy Enterprise Edition (or consumer edition) devices not explicitly listed above should get 4 years of updates.

It’s unclear if this new commitment will remain an exclusive, premium feature for enterprise customers or if we could also see the 5 year promise come to the mainstream versions of these phones in the future.

via /r/Android and PocketNow

