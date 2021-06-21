The first company to bring a smartphone with a flexible display to market has now released a development kit for folks that want to design their own hardware, test their own software, or otherwise test a flexible display.

Priced at $959, the new Royole RoKit development kit isn’t exactly cheap. But it’s more affordable than buying foldable phone from Samsung, Royole, or others – those tend to be priced at $1500 and up.

Royole’s development kit includes a 7.8 inch, 1920 x 1440 pixel flexible AMOLED display with a capacitive touch panel plus a mainboard with the guts of a mid-range Android device including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a gyroscope, USB-C connector for data, and a speaker for audio. It supports Android 10 software.

There’s also an HDMI transfer board that allows you to connect the flexible display to other computers (there are Windows 10 drivers for the touchscreen).

The display panel measures189mm x 129mm (7.4″ x 5.1″) and the mainboard is 129mm x 22mm (5.1″ x 0.9″). Royole packs everything into an aluminum briefcase for protection and easy transport. But it also makes the kit look a little bit like an awkwardly designed laptop.

Royole also includes a number of cables, sensors, and other gear with the kit, including an optical distance sensing expansion board, a power conversion board, and a microphone extension board.

The RoKit Flexible Electronics Development Kit is available from Royole or Seeed Studio for $959.

