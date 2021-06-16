The Radxa Zero is a single-board computer with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, support for up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage plus a microSD card reader.

Measuring 65mm x 30mm, the tiny computer is exactly the same size as a Raspberry Pi Zero W. But Radxa’s version has a significantly faster processor and more configuration options, all of which is unsurprising since it’s launching four years after Raspberry Pi first introduced its tiny computer.

Radxa says the new Radxa Zero will be available in a few months for $15 and up.

The little computer features a micro HDMI 2.0 port for video output, a USB 3.0 Type-C host port and USB 2.0 Type-C OTG port for data plus a micro USB port for power, and a 40-pin GPIO header.

It’s powered by a 1.8 GHz Amlogic S950Y 12nm ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with ARM Mali-G31 MP2 graphics and support for 4K/60fps video decoding for VP9 and H.265 codecs.

The $15 starting price will get you a model with 512GB of LPDDR4 memory, a wireless card with WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4 support, and no built-in storage. But Radxa will offer several different pricing/configuration options:

512MB RAM with WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4 for $15

1GB of RAM with WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4 for $20

2GB of RAM, 8GB of eMMC storage with WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 for $30

4GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage with WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 for $45

The computer should be capable of running operating systems including Android and Linux. Radxa says it already has a build of Armbian that boots on the Zero, and the company plans to make that the official operating system for this little computer. But Radxa will also be donating hardware to developers of other operating systems including Manjaro, FreeBSD and LibreELEC to encourage development of other options.

Android 9 is also said to be “running very well” on models with 2GB or 4GB of RAM.

via CNX-Software

