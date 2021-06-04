Rumor has it that Qualcomm is working on a Nintendo Switch-like handheld game console. But Qualcomm isn’t the only company with that idea.

Earlier this year details started to emerge about an upcoming handheld game console with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8xx processor, a 5.99 inch 1080p display, and a starting price of $199.

The $199 handheld is expected to go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign sometime this year, but YouTuber Taki Udon already has a pre-production prototype. He posted a first look video in April, and followed up this week with a new video showing off the software.

The latest video also gives the device a new name, albeit one that’s still not official: Project Valhalla.

While there are still a lot of details we don’t know about this upcoming device, including the exact processor, the release date, or even what company is making the Project Valhalla handheld, the device is expected to come in at least two versions. There will be standard and Pro models, which will sell for $199 and $249, respectively… at least during crowdfunding. I suspect the retail price will be higher.

Both devices can be used for handheld gaming, and both are said to be roughly the size of a Nintendo Switch Lite. But unlike a Switch Lite, you’ll be able to connect an optional docking accessory to connect these little consoles to a TV.

Here are some details that have been revealed so far… although it’s probably best to take them with a grain of salt until the crowdfunding campaign actually launches (or maybe even until the device actually ships):

Standard Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series Display 5.99″ 1920 x 1080 touchscreen Display refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz RAM 4GB 8GB Storage 64GB + microSD 128GB + microSD Battery 5,000 mAh

The device is expected to have a PlayStation Vita-style D-Pad, analog triggers, and an unspecified “flagship” processor from Qualcomm… although in order to keep the price low, there’s some speculation that it’ll be a previous-gen flagship such as a Snapdragon 835 or 845.

With a good cooling system to keep the chip from overheating, that should be good enough to play some of the most demanding mobile games though.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

