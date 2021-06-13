Over the years it’s been interesting to see fancy new features debut in high-end smartphone before eventually making their way to mid-range and budget devices. It looks like screens with high refresh rates are the latest example.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 5G is expected to sell for less than $250 and feature a 6.49 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

We already knew that thanks to an interview OnePlus CEO Carl Pei did with CNET recently. But now, thanks to details leaked by Evan Blass, we also have a more complete picture of the phone’s other specs and they’re… less impressive.

Still, it’s interesting to see that at least one feature that used to demand a premium price will soon be available for a device in this price range.

According to Blass, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and feature 4GB of LPDDR4x memory and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage plus a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 256GB.

It will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18-watt fast charging. And in addition to a 16 megapixels front-facing camera with support for face unlock, the phone will have three rear cameras:

13MP primary with f/2.2 aperture and electronic image stabilization (EIS)

2MP macro lens w/f2.4 aperture

2MP monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture

The processor, camera system, memory, and storage are all a little less impressive than the recently announced OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which has a Snapdragon 750G processor, and at least 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That phone also has a 90 Hz AMOLED display rather than an LCD screen.

But the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which goes up for sale in the UK, Europe, and India soon for £299 (~$420) and up, will not be sold in the United States. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will.

And, perhaps more importantly, it’s also a cheaper phone, which could make the specs more palatable.

According to Blass, the N200 5G also has a few other nice-to-have features including support for NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and 5G networks.

There’s no word yet on when you’ll actually be able to buy the phone.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

