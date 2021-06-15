As expected, OnePlus is bringing a new budget smartphone to North America. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available starting June 25, 2021 for $240.

For a budget phone, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G seems to have decent specs including 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also has a few features you don’t often find on flagships these days, including a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

But the main thing setting this phone apart from others in its price range is the display: the OnePlus Nord N200 5G has a 6.49 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

While the display might not be quite as vivid as the 90 Hz AMOLED screen on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that launched in Europe and India recently, the North American model also costs substantially less than that phone (which sells for the equivalent of $420). That said, the Nord CE 5G also has more memory and storage, a faster processor, and better cameras than its the N200 5G.

Here’s a run-down of specs for the two phones:

OnePlus Nord N200 5G OnePlus Nord CE 5G Display 6.49 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel LCD 90 Hz 6.43 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 4GB 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB UFS 2.1 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 Cameras (rear) 13MP primary

2MP macro

2MP depth 64MP primary (f/1.79)

8MP ultra-wide (119 degree, f/2.25)

2MP monochrome (f/2.4) Camera (front) 16MP 16MP Battery 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 18W fast charging Warp Charge 30T Plus Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio USB-C

3.5mm audio

Dual nano SIM Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader In-display fingerprint sensor Software Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm Weight 189 grams 170 grams Availability North America Europe and India Price $240 £299 (8GB/128GB)

While the Snapdragon 480 is a processor designed for budget phones, it does bring support for features including 5G networks, triple cameras and high screen refresh rates to low-end phones. With an Adreno 619 GPU, the chip also brings a big boost in graphics performance to Qualcomm’s entry-level smartphone processors.

via xda-developers and Engadget

