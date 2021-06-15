As expected, OnePlus is bringing a new budget smartphone to North America. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available starting June 25, 2021 for $240.

For a budget phone, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G seems to have decent specs including 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also has a few features you don’t often find on flagships these days, including a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

But the main thing setting this phone apart from others in its price range is the display: the OnePlus Nord N200 5G has a 6.49 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

While the display might not be quite as vivid as the 90 Hz AMOLED screen on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that launched in Europe and India recently, the North American model also costs substantially less than that phone (which sells for the equivalent of $420). That said, the Nord CE 5G also has more memory and storage, a faster processor, and better cameras than its the N200 5G.

Here’s a run-down of specs for the two phones:

OnePlus Nord N200 5GOnePlus Nord CE 5G
Display6.49 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel LCD 90 Hz6.43 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED 90Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 480 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 750G
RAM4GB6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB UFS 2.1128GB/256GB UFS 2.1
Cameras (rear)13MP primary
2MP macro
2MP depth		64MP primary (f/1.79)
8MP ultra-wide (119 degree, f/2.25)
2MP monochrome (f/2.4)
Camera (front)16MP16MP
Battery5,000 mAh4,500 mAh
Charging18W fast chargingWarp Charge 30T Plus
PortsUSB-C
3.5mm audio		USB-C
3.5mm audio
Dual nano SIM
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint readerIn-display fingerprint sensor
SoftwareAndroid 11-based OxygenOS 11Android 11-based OxygenOS 11
Dimensions163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm
Weight189 grams170 grams
AvailabilityNorth AmericaEurope and India
Price$240£299 (8GB/128GB)

While the Snapdragon 480 is a processor designed for budget phones, it does bring support for features including 5G networks, triple cameras and high screen refresh rates to low-end phones. With an Adreno 619 GPU, the chip also brings a big boost in graphics performance to Qualcomm’s entry-level smartphone processors.

via xda-developers and Engadget

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.