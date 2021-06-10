As expected, the newest mid-range smartphone from OnePlus packs a lot of features into an affordable device.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 6.4 inch, 2400 x 180 pixel AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750GB processor, at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It also has a headphone jack, three rear cameras including a 64MP primary camera, and a 4,5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Prices will start at £299 when the phone goes up for pre-order this week in Europe and India, and it should be available starting June 21st.

The only down side I can see? This particular phone won’t be sold in North America.

OnePlus does plan to launch a new Nord-series phone in the United States soon. But that, phone, the upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 5G will have a 6.49 inch, 90 Hz LCD display rather than an AMOLED screen. It’s unclear if there will be any other differences, but according to PCMag, the N200 5G will also be a cheaper device, with prices starting at under $250.

As for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, here’s a run-down of its key specs:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Display 6.43 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 Cameras (rear) 64MP primary (f/1.79)

8MP ultra-wide (119 degree, f/2.25)

2MP monochrome (f/2.4) Camera (front) 16MP Battery 4,500 mAh Charging Warp Charge 30T Plus Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio

Dual nano SIM Security In-display fingerprint sensor Software Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm Weight 170 grams Price £299 (8GB/128GB)

£369 (12GB/256GB)

OnePlus, Android Police, and The Verge

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

