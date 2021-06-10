As expected, the newest mid-range smartphone from OnePlus packs a lot of features into an affordable device.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 6.4 inch, 2400 x 180 pixel AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750GB processor, at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It also has a headphone jack, three rear cameras including a 64MP primary camera, and a 4,5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.
Prices will start at £299 when the phone goes up for pre-order this week in Europe and India, and it should be available starting June 21st.
The only down side I can see? This particular phone won’t be sold in North America.
OnePlus does plan to launch a new Nord-series phone in the United States soon. But that, phone, the upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 5G will have a 6.49 inch, 90 Hz LCD display rather than an AMOLED screen. It’s unclear if there will be any other differences, but according to PCMag, the N200 5G will also be a cheaper device, with prices starting at under $250.
As for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, here’s a run-down of its key specs:
|OnePlus Nord CE 5G
|Display
|6.43 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel 90Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|RAM
|6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB/256GB UFS 2.1
|Cameras (rear)
|64MP primary (f/1.79)
8MP ultra-wide (119 degree, f/2.25)
2MP monochrome (f/2.4)
|Camera (front)
|16MP
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|Charging
|Warp Charge 30T Plus
|Ports
|USB-C
3.5mm audio
Dual nano SIM
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Software
|Android 11-based OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|170 grams
|Price
|£299 (8GB/128GB)
£369 (12GB/256GB)
OnePlus, Android Police, and The Verge