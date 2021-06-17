Microsoft is holding an event on June 24 to unveil the future of Windows… but the future is already here for some folks thanks to a leaked Windows 11 build that’s been floating around the internet for the past few days.

Some folks have already installed it on PCs or in virtual machines. But at least one person has Windows 11 up and running on something a little more unusual – a Microsoft Lumia 950 XL smartphone.

The Lumia 950 XL is a smartphone that was released in 2015, and it was one of the last phones to ship with Windows 10 Mobile, an operating system which has since been discontinued. But the phone isn’t limited to running the software that came pre-installed.

Since Microsoft now offers versions of Windows 10 that are compatible with devices with ARM processors, a group of independent developers has been maintaining an unofficial Lumia Windows on ARM (Lumia WOA) project for the past few years.

Now one of those developers has booted the leaked Windows 11 build on a Lumia 950 XL. Gustave Monce shared an image on Twitter showing Microsoft’s new operating system on the company’s old phone.

There are no instructions for trying this at home or details about what does or doesn’t work at this point. But the speed with which Windows 11 was installed on a Lumia 950 XL shows a few things:

As we’ve pointed out several times so far, it seems like Windows 11 isn’t so much a brand new operating system as an update to Windows 10 that includes a new name and a (somewhat) new user interface.

While the OS isn’t designed for smartphones, it can be shoehorned onto one, much like Windows 10.

Mobile device hackers are continuing to build on a long history of porting new operating systems to old hardware. I wonder if anyone plans to bring Windows 11 to the HTC HD2?

There’s not a lot of reason you’d want to run Windows 11 on a Lumia 950 XL in 2021. While the phone’s 5.7 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display has aged reasonably well, other specs like its Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage have not.

But it’s still impressive to see the phone running a full-fledged desktop OS… and it provides a glimpse into a parallel universe where Microsoft never gave up on Windows phones.

I mean if you’re asking, this is from yesterday. Just didn’t have time this week so far, rather busy. pic.twitter.com/P9TIcp4n5p — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) June 17, 2021

