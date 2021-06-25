The Motorola Edge line of smartphones debuted last year with the introduction of the Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones featuring 90 Hz OLED displays and edge-to-edge designs. Now it looks like Motorola is preparing to refresh the line with a series of new models featuring mid-range specs.

While Motorola hasn’t officially launched the 2nd-gen Motorola Edge family yet, Evan Blass has leaked a spreadsheet that appears to have some (but not all) details for four new models.

It looks like Motorola plans to offer different versions of the phone in different markets. While all phones have at least an FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, some models will have 120 Hz displays.

The most powerful new model, code-named “PSTAR,” doesn’t appear to be coming to North America. That version has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and support for up to 12GB of RAM. Other versions of the phone top out at 8GB and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 720 processors.

There are a few details missing from the sheet, so we don’t know, for example what the screen size is for the phone with the code-name “Kyoto” or what color options will be available for the North American/Verizon version of the “Berlin” phone. It’s also possible that some of the “miscellaneous” features will be available on more than just the phones they’re listed for – Kyoto almost certainly has a speaker, for example, but none is listed.

Anyway, here’s what we know so far:

Berlin North America Berlin Kyoto PSTAR Regions North America (Verizon) Global Global

India Asia

Europe

Latin America

India Display 6.78″

2460 x 1080

120 Hz 6.67″

2400 x 1080

120 Hz 2400 x 1080

90 Hz 6.7″

2400 x 1080

120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mediatek Dimensity 720 (MT6853) Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Cameras (rear) 108MP + 8MP (wide angle w/macro mode)

2MP (depth) 108MP + 16MP (wide-angle w/macro mode)

8MP (3X telephoto) 108MP + 8MP (wide angle w/macro mode)

2MP (depth) 108MP + 16MP (wide-angle w/macro mode)

8MP (3X telephoto) Camera (front) 32MP 32MP 32MP 16MP (China)

32MP (global) Battery 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Software Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Colors ? Emerald

Stout

White Iron

Cosmo Black

White

Blue Miscellaneous Mono speaker Mono speaker

Google Assistant button Google Assistant button Mono speaker

Google Assistant button

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Display output

Details about the various models which will compose the second-gen Motorola Edge family. (I’m told that PStar may be an alternate codename for the device also referred to as Sierra.) Please consider a donation if you like the work I do here: https://t.co/2gXJ1Xfnkb / $evleaks pic.twitter.com/kov71cV3t3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 25, 2021

