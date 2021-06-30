The AYA Neo is a handheld gaming computer with a 7 inch touchscreen display wedged between a set of game controllers and an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor with Radeon Vega 6 graphics powering the system.

It went up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, and the developers have shipped more than 500 units to backers and other customers. But according to a recent update to the AYA Neo Indiegogo page, some of those customers have encountered hardware problems. So the folks at AYA are working to ensure that the next batch to roll of the production line is more reliable. As for folks who received a first-gen product? That’s a little more complicated.

In a nutshell, some users have noticed issues including:

Visible glue at the corners of the display (this appears gradually over time)

Backlight bleed around the edges of the display

Screen color calibration issues

Speakers that are too quiet

Friction between fan blades causing the back of the Neo to get hot

Rough seams around the case

Poor printing of the labels on buttons

AYA has outlined ways it plans to address all of those issues with the net batch of Neo hardware through improvements to the design of the frame, case mold, and buttons, as well as color calibration profile for the display.

The new design involves a more uniform seam between the top and bottom portions of the case, buttons that incorporate the labels directly in the mold rather than having it painted on, and the company is retooling the D-Pad and controller buttons with new ones that will be more durable, include an improved feel, and have labels that shouldn’t fade.

The company is also adding analog shoulder buttons, updating the vibration motor, and improving the audio experience with a new speaker and a larger sound chamber inside the case.

Aya says it’s also replacing the Intel AX200 wireless card with a MediaTek module, not because one is necessarily better than the other, but because the AX200 was out of stock. Other changes include updates to the aluminum frame and heat dissipation.

This all sounds like good news for customers who are waiting for new AYA Neo devices to ship (it’s available for purchase from the AYA website for $925 and up, but the new hardware won’t ship until August at the earliest). But what about the 500+ folks who already have the original AYA Neo?

If you haven’t noticed any of the problems listed above, then you can probably just keep using your device. But AYA does have some proposed solutions for some of the issues, but not all of them.

The company will ship a new case and screen to customers who have problems with glue appearing in the corners if they’re comfortable performing their own repairs. If they’re not, then they can send the computer back to AYA for repair.

Have a problem with backlight bleeding through the screen? AYA says if it’s “particularly serious,” you can send the device to the company for repair.

If color calibration is a problem, then the company will send users a calibration profile they can use to the adjust the display. This will be automatically applied to future hardware.

And if the fan isn’t functioning properly, AYA can provide instructions for fine-tuning adhesive on the fan or the company can send users a new fan to install.

But some of the problems cannot be easily fixed in first-gen hardware. For example, the company isn’t offering to fix the low speaker volume on original devices, because there’s no way to do that without pretty much replacing the whole thing. The same goes for the low-quality labels printed on the buttons.

The company is also offering refunds to folks who are still waiting for their orders to ship if they request one by July 3, 2021.

In a separate update, AYA notes that it’s working on a docking station for the Neo that will likely take 2-3 months to complete. But an early sample with a 3D-printed case gives a rough idea of what it will look like and what kind of functionality the dock will bring.

It supports HDMI output to a 4K 60Hz monitor, has a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB Type-C ports, and two USB Type-A ports for connecting speakers, storage, keyboards, mice, or other peripherals.

There are also SD and microSD card readers on the side that you can use for removable storage. And since the dock is designed to connect to the bottom of the computer, the USB-C ports and headphone jack on top of the Neo are still accessible when the computer is docked.

You can find more details in the updates posted to the AYA Neo Indiegogo campaign page.

via NotebookCheck

