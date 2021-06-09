Chinese PC maker Newsmay has introduced a small, fanless desktop computer called the Newsmay AC8. Measuring about 5″ x 5″ x 1.9″, the little computer has a fanless design, support for M.2 2280 SSD storage, and two SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of RAM.

The computer started showing up at wholesale sites recently, with unit prices as low as $110 for a barebones model with an Intel Celeron N5095 Jasper Lake processor (when you buy 50 or more units). Retail prices will probably be considerably higher, but it seems likely that the computer could sell for around $200 to $300.

The Newsmay AC8 has a honeycomb-shaped ventilation system on top of its plastic case that looks more than a little inspired by Zotac’s ZBOX C-series fanless computers. The benefit of fanless design is that there are no moving parts to generate noise. The down side is that you typically need a good passive cooling system to dissipate heat adequately, otherwise the computer’s processor may overheat and throttle performance.

It remains to be seen how well the cooling in this system works, but Newsmay does offer a number of low-power processor options that hopefully won’t generate too much heat.

6W Celeron N4500 dual-core chip with 1.1 GHz base/2.8 GHz boost

6WCeleron N5100 quad-core chip with 1.1 GHz/2.8 GHz boost

6W Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core chip with 1.1 GHz base/3.3 GHz boost

10W Celeron N4505 dual-core chip with 2 GHz base/2.9 GHz boost

10W Celeron N5105 quad-core chip w/2 GHz base/2.9 GHz boost

10W Pentium Silver N6005 quad-core chip w/2 GHz base/3.3 GHz boost

15W Celeron N5095 quad-core chip w/2 GHz base/2.9 GHz boost

The system should be able to support up to three displays thanks to HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA ports. It also has four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, mic and line-out audio jacks, and a microSD card reader.

There’s also an M.2 2230 slot for an optional wireless card.

via AndroidPCTV and AndroidPC.es

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

