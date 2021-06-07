Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developer Conference with a keynote where the company is revealing updates coming to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The event is geared toward software developers, but Apple often uses WWDC to introduce new consumer-facing features. It’s unclear whether we’ll hear about any new hardware today, but stay tuned for more details.

Here’s the latest from the WWDC 2021 keynote. Updates are posted in reverse chronological order, with newest announcements at the top of the page.

Tab groups also work on iPhone and iPad. And Apple is bringing support for web extensions to Safari for iPhone and iPad. pic.twitter.com/RXu0AfdZkW — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

Safari for macOS Monteray gets an overhauled design with smaller tabs that take up less space, a location bar built into the tabs themselves, plus support for Tab Groups which lets you organize a set of tabs and open them all at once/switch between. Groups sync across devices. pic.twitter.com/Ds6R9VPcf2 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

AirPlay to Mac allows you to send video, music, or other content from an iPhone to a Mac, turning it into an external display, speaker, etc. pic.twitter.com/DUClHgAN66 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

MacOS Monteray’s Universal Control lets you use a single mouse and keyboard to control multiple devices. Put an iPad next to your Mac and you can drag your mouse cursor from one to the other. It also allows you to drag and drop files, images, etc between multiple devices. pic.twitter.com/fnu0krNqKp — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

Apple introduces iCloud+ with “Private Relay” for secure, encrypted, anonymous browsing in Safari, a Hide My Email service that generates temporary random email address, and support for unlimited HomeKit Security cameras and video storage that doesn’t count against your limit. pic.twitter.com/WtidI5odWN — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

Apple’s new privacy features include Mail Privacy protection that hides your IP address from senders, prevents them from seeing if you’ve opened an email. A new App Privacy report lets you see which apps are requesting access to hardware & data. pic.twitter.com/wctVNKDk5H — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

Quick Note is a new way to create a note from any screen by swiping up from the bottom of the display. Notes show up in your Apple Notes, and the app works with iOS and macOS as well as iPadOS. pic.twitter.com/44yBsdW9IV — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

Apple brings new multitasking features to iPadOS that makes it easier to switch to split view, slide-over etc. There’s also a new shelf at the bottom of the screen that lets you view different workspaces, sort of like a virtual desktop. pic.twitter.com/d6GwodSW0P — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

Apple brings support for larger widgets to iPad OS, support for mixing widgets and apps on the home screen, and an App Library view that helps you group apps since the larger widgets might move them to later pages otherwise. pic.twitter.com/Jg1DOxXApq — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

Apple Maps in iOS 15 picks up Google Earth-like interactive globe, more detailed driving mode, and improvements for transit users and walking (including 3D augmented reality directions once you use your phone to scan a building and figure out your real-time location). pic.twitter.com/jgz8um4LyG — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

Apple Photos picks up a Live Text feature that lets you highlight/copy & paste text, call phone numbers in a shot, and look up more information from text in photos. Works with English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese, mac, web, and iOS. pic.twitter.com/QtRgXh10VU — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

FaceTime SharePlay also lets you sync video, music, and other apps across multiple users, letting you watch or listen together from different places. Select third-party apps also supported. Screen Sharing is too. pic.twitter.com/3D6h3VHe8Q — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

iOS 15 brings FaceTime updates including AI-assisted voice isolation (noise reduction), portrait mode (blurred backgrounds), and Zoom-style grid views and links – Android and Windows users can join group video calls on the web. pic.twitter.com/bQ136Intrs — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 7, 2021

