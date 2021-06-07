Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developer Conference with a keynote where the company is revealing updates coming to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The event is geared toward software developers, but Apple often uses WWDC to introduce new consumer-facing features. It’s unclear whether we’ll hear about any new hardware today, but stay tuned for more details.

Here’s the latest from the WWDC 2021 keynote. Updates are posted in reverse chronological order, with newest announcements at the top of the page.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.