Samsung hasn’t officially introduced its 2021 foldable phone lineup yet. But details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G have been leaking for months, and last week Evan Blass posted a set of images that gave us a closer look at the upcoming phones.

Now he’s back with a set of animated GIFs that show off the Z Flip3 5G from all angles and in four different colors. As expected, the phone has two rear cameras, a secondary display that allows you to see notifications and other content without flipping the phone open, and we can now see a USB-C port, speaker, and dual microphones on the bottom of the phone plus a third mic on top.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G [@evleaks]

This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G looks like from just about every angle, in 4 color options. Until Samsung officially launches the phone, these GIFs from @evleaks are probably the next-best thing.

Honor X20 SE 5G Launched With Dimensity 700, 64MP Camera And 22.5W Charging For $279 [MyFixGuide]

Honor X20 SE smartphone has a 6.6 inch FHD+ display, Dimensity 700 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 4,000 mAh battery, and 22.5W fast charging support. It ships in China in July for about $280 and up. No word on global availability.

News Roundup: Hardware-accelerated video on the PinePhone, themes on the Librem 5 [LinuxSmartphones]

In the latest news roundup from LinuxSmartphones, we take a look at a new postmarketOS Backups utility, the inclusion of the F-Droid app store for free and open source Android apps in the Sailfish app store (Sailfish is a Linux-based OS that can run some Android apps). Purism shows how you can theme the Phosh user interface on its Librem 5 smartphone. And we see an explanation for how to enable hardware-accelerated video playback on a PinePhone for smoother videos (if you’re willing to load them from a command line).

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Preview [The Verge]

iOS 15 beta and iPadOS 15 beta are available starting today. If you want to know what to expect without actually installing pre-release software on your iPhone or iPad, here’s a preview.

Installing the ARM version of Windows 11 on the Raspberry Pi 4 [MIYA-GADGET]

We already know you can install Windows 11 on a 6-year-old smartphone. But if you were wondering if you could install it on a Raspberry Pi 4, the answer appears to be yes. Click the link above for instructions, or watch the video below to see how it runs.

