Microsoft is hosting an event on June 24 to discuss the future of Windows. And evidence was mounting that in addition to giving the operating system a new look, Microsoft was getting ready for a new name: Windows 11.

Now a leaked build of the operating system is making the rounds, and websites including xda-developers, The Verge, MSPowerUser, NotebookCheck, and Thurott.com have been posting screenshots and observations.

For the most part it looks like Microsoft took the work it had completed for Windows 10X before it was scrapped, ported it to Windows 10, added a few bells and whistles, and then slapped a new name on the operating system.

It’s basically Windows 10 with a fresh coat of paint, but all the key features of Microsoft’s desktop operating system are still there. Windows 10 apps should run without any problems. And the Settings app, File Manager, taskbar, and desktop all pretty much work the same way they have for years.

But the Start Menu has been redesigned with a more modern look and feel. The taskbar is centered (although you can move it back to the left side if you want). There are new icons. And many elements now have rounded corners. There’s also a new out-of-box experience OOBE for setting up a fresh Windows installation.

As someone who often walks through the Windows setup process on review hardware, I’m relieved to learn that there’s no Cortana to be seen in the new OOBE, and apparently you aren’t nagged for a Microsoft account either. It’s possible one or more of those things could change – folks are testing a leaked pre-release build after all. But I view those both as positive developments.

One significant change? There’s support for widgets… although that’s not entirely new either. Microsoft introduced a type of widget it called “gadgets” with Window Vista, but ended support for the feature when Windows 7 was retired.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The next Nintendo Game & Watch handheld device is coming in November and it’ll feature three Legend of Zelda games (the original NES game, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Game Boy title, Link’s Awakening) plus Vermin and Zelda-themed clocks. pic.twitter.com/fRRuFF4fhj — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) June 15, 2021

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

