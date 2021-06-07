When Google’s Stadia game streaming service first launched, the only way to stream games to a TV was to use a Chromecast Ultra 4K media streamer. Then Google discontinued that device and introduced the cheaper and generally more versatile $50 Chromecast with Google TV.
But one thing you couldn’t do with the newer model? Stream games via Stadia.
That changes later this month, with Google announcing that Stadia is coming to the Chromecast with Google TV starting June 23rd. But if you have a different media streamer running Android TV software, you may be able to use that instead.
Stadia officially supports a handful of smart TVs from Hisense and Philips as well as some streaming sticks and boxes from NVIDIA, Walmart, and Xiaomi. There’s also experimental support for Android TV devices that aren’t called out by name though.
Play Stadia on Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices this June 23 [Stadia]
Google Stadia game streaming is coming to the Chromecast with Google TV starting June 23. it’ll also be available on “compatible” Android TV devices including the NVIDIA Shield TV, Xiaomi Mi Box 3 and 4, and Walmart’s Onn FHD and UHD streamers.
- OnePlus CEO Reveals Nord N200 Phone Details, Official Photo [PCMag]
The upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be a phone with a 6.49 inch, 1080p LCD 90 Hz display, 5G support and a sub-$250 price tag.
- First official images of Honor 50 look weirdly like Huawei’s P50 [The Verge]
The upcoming Honor 50 smartphone will have an unusual camera layout with a single big lens paired with three smaller ones. It’s also expected to have a Snapdragon 778G processor and 100W fast charging. It’ll officially launch in China on June 16.
- Test 15 different PinePhone operating systems with Megi’s latest multi-distro demo image [LinuxSmartphones]
Install this disk image to a microSD card, pop it into a PinePhone, and you can take the latest builds of 15 different GNU/Linux distributions for a spin on Pine64’s $150 smartphone. Earlier versions of this multi-distro boot image were released in 2020, but it’s nice to have a version with up-to-date software.
- Keyboard also serves as USB-C hub with 11 ports from audio jack to VGA [CNX Software]
This $100 keyboard from QGeeM is also an 11-in-1 USB-C hub/dock with HDMI, VGA, USB, 3.5mm audio, and SD/microSD card reader ports.
