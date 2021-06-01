Small form-factor PC maker Shuttle is showing off a new small workstation-class computer during this week’s virtual Computex show. HP’s acquisition of gaming peripheral maker HyperX has been completed. A group of European companies trying to present ethical, sustainable, and open source options for smartphone users are banding together. And the folks behind the Linux-based JingOS operating system for tablets have released a new build, as well as a first hands-on look at the upcoming JingPad A1 tablet.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Shuttle introduces XPC SW580R8 compact workstation PC
Shuttle’s new XPC WS580R8 is a compact workstation with support for 10th or 11th-gen Intel Xeon W or Celeron/Pentium/Core i3/i5/i7/i9 processors, up to 128GB of RAM, PCIe 4.0 x16 and PCIe 3.0 x4, dual Ethernet jacks, and a 500W PSU.
- HP Completes Acquisition of HyperX [HP]
HP has completed its acquisition of gaming hardware maker HyperX, a company known for its keyboards, mice, headsets, and other accessories.
- FairTEC collective launches to encourage responsible and sustainable technology [/e/]
FairTEC is a new initiative from Fairphone, /e/, TeleCoop, and Commown that lets Europeans in some countries bundle the companies’ ethical/sustainable products (like a FairPhone running /e/OS with a Phone Coop SIM card).
- MeLE Quieter2 Review – Windows 10, Ubuntu 20.04, and eGPU [CNX Software]
Ian Morrison (Linuxium) has a review of the Mele Quieter2 fanless mini PC with a Celeron J4125 processor and M.2 2280 PCIe 2.0/NVMe support, with notes on Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux performance. Overall it seems like a decent option given its $240-ish price tag.
- News roundup: Updates for JingOS and Phosh, notes on PinePhone keyboard hacking [LinuxSmartphones]
Recent news in the mobile Linux front includes a new build of the JingOS tablet operating system, a demo of the upcoming JingPad A1 tablet, notes on the hackability of the upcoming PinePhone keyboard, and more.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.