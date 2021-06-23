Out of Milk is a popular shopping list app available for Android, iOS, and the web. It’s been around for years, and I must have used it once upon a time, because this week I got an email letting me know that the app had been sold and that the new owner as implementing some changes.
Since I’ve switched to AnyList for my shopping list/to do list needs, I’m not really affected by those changes. But if you are still using Out of Milk and you’re not located in the United States or Canada, you’re going to have to stop using it soon… because the new owner plans to terminate accounts of international users after July 21, 2021.
The move is ostensibly because the new owner is a US-based company called InMarket that will comply with US and Canadian consumer privacy laws, but which may not want to abide by stricter privacy regulations for Europe and other locations. But as Android Police points out, InMarket’s core business seems to be location-based advertising, so folks who may be uncomfortable sharing their data for advertising purposes may want to look for another alternative even if they can still use the app.
So… do you have a favorite app for making, managing, and sharing grocery lists or other lists?
- Out of Milk will kick tons of users off the service, here’s what you need to know [Android Police]
Popular grocery shopping list app Out of Milk has been around for ages, but it was sold recently and the new owners have restricted usage to the US and Canada and terminate everyone else’s service..
- Android 12 Beta 2.1 [Google]
Google has released android 12 Beta 2.1. It’s a minor update with stability improvements and bug fixes, but likely contains no major new features.
- xCloud games are finally getting an Xbox Series X-powered upgrade [The Verge]
Microsoft has upgraded its Xbox Cloud Gaming servers to feature Xbox Series X hardware for improved graphics while streaming games over the internet to your phone or other supported devices.
- Update to some Google Drive file links, admin decision recommended [Google]
Google is releasing a security update for Google Drive which will change the URLs for some files, which means you may need to request/grant access for some shared files again. A similar update is coming to YouTube, which means that creators will need to opt out if they don’t want unlisted videos uploaded before 2017 to automatically become private.
- LILYGO Mini E-Paper Core combines ESP32 with 1.02-inch ePaper Display in 3D printed enclosure [CNX Software]
LILYGO Mini E-Paper Core is a 1.02 inch ePaper display paired with an ESP32 microcontroller, a microSD card slot, USB-C port, expansion headers, and 3-way button. It sells for around $18 and up.
- Turn Sketches Into Stunning Landscapes with NVIDIA Canvas [NVIDIA]
NVIDIA Canvas app uses AI to let users with RTX graphics cards paint a rough doodle and have it automatically converted into photorealistic imagery. The app is available now as a free beta.
I just make all my lists in .txt files. The “Editor” app on f-droid works fine for that.